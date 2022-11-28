Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Farma Mondo Group and Helsinn sign exclusive partnership to commercialize AKYNZEO in the Baltic region

FarmaMondo Group and Helsinn sign exclusive partnership to commercialize AKYNZEO in the Baltic region

CHIASSO, Switzerland and LUGANO, Switzerland - November 28, 2022 - Farma Mondo Group, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical group focused on providing market access and speciality distribution services through a unique infrastructure and geographical footprint across emerging and emerged markets, and Helsinn Group ("Helsinn"), a fully integrated global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, announce today the signing of an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement in the Baltic region for AKYNZEO hard capsules (combination of netupitant/palonosetron), for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adults.

Under the terms of the agreement, Farma Mondo will manage the commercialization of AKYNZEO in Estonia and Latvia.

YaronSpigel, Group Chief Executive Officer of FarmaMondo, commented: "This agreement once again demonstrates the Farma Mondo's mission to provide access to medicines where no one else can. We are proud to partner with Helsinn in the Baltic region as we continue to expand our infrastructure worldwide to further support patients' unmet needs."

Giorgio Calderari, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome Farma Mondo to our expanding network of partners for AKYNZEO and we are thankful to be able to utilize their reach in the Baltic region to enable patient access to this much needed treatment. We look forward to working with them in order to enhance quality of life for patients undergoing chemotherapy in these countries."

About AKYNZEO

AKYNZEO is the first and only 5-HT 3 and NK 1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy. A single dose of AKYNZEO given with dexamethasone has been shown to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting for up to 5 days.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

About FarmaMondo Group

Farma Mondo is a fast-growing Swiss group dedicated to providing Biopharma, healthcare professionals and their patients around the world with greater access to medicines, and in the process increasing the value of a pharmaceutical product by extending and expanding its lifecycle. The Group offers high value market access and specialty distribution services, through a unique infrastructure and geographical footprint, targeted to enable patient access to Specialty Medicines in key Emerging Markets through a combined approach of Named Patient access and full commercialization.

For more information about Farma Mondo please visit: www.farmamondo.com

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and a focus on cancer therapeutics and rare diseases.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. Helsinn's unique business model enables it to in-license or acquire assets at a late stage of development. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn please visit: www.helsinn.com

