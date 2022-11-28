Oasis Technology & Engineering Awarded $92 Million Contract from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Oasis Technology & Engineering (Oasis), a leading provider of advanced technologies in cybersecurity and resiliency, agile software development, systems engineering, information technology, and lifecycle technologies to the Department of Defense and Federal Government Agencies, announced that Oasis has been awarded a Cybersecurity Program Support Services (CPSS) contract by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

CPSS is a single-award BPA contract with a total ceiling of $91.5 million and a 5-year period of performance. The CPSS contract will provide a broad range of program management, cybersecurity special projects, FISMA compliance and supply chain, cybersecurity situational awareness, and role-based training and training awareness program support services that support the NRC's mission to maintain robust cybersecurity and privacy programs across the enterprise.

Since 2005, Oasis has provided similar services to the NRC under several competitively bid follow-on contracts that led up to the CPSS award. Building upon this success, Oasis will continue to support the NRC's mission to license and regulate the nation's civilian use of radioactive materials to provide reasonable assurance of adequate protection of public health and safety, promote the common defense and security, and protect the environment.

"Oasis welcomes the opportunity to continue our 17-year legacy of providing cybersecurity support to the NRC. This was a significant proposal effort for Oasis and our teammates, and we are thrilled that the NRC has recognized our significant contributions and subject matter expertise in support of the NRC's cybersecurity and privacy programs over the years," said Oasis Cyber Division President Greg Esses. "Our extensive and experienced cybersecurity subject matter experts bring the depth and breadth of capabilities and NRC specific knowledge necessary to support the NRC in achieving its goals over the next 9 years."

About Oasis Technology & Engineering

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the FAA, NASA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. Oasis has been successfully supporting the NRC for more than 17 years with cybersecurity and privacy program support across the NRC enterprise, and recently joined with ERC to scale and expand its agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity offerings. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

