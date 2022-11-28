Rendezvous, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Triton and West, the international asset management company, announced on Friday that they have finalized the relocation of their head office to Taipei City.

In a statement to the press, CEO of Triton and West David Barnard stated, "As of Wednesday 2nd November Triton and West's new head office was fully operational and the much-anticipated restructuring of T&W has finally come to fruition. Although the decision to relocate the head office from Barbados was a difficult one to make, it's a necessary move that will be in the best interests of our clients as a whole. Whilst the head office has moved, the Barbados office will remain as a strategic analytical hub and continue to serve our clients in the Americas. All our employees, many of whom have also made the move to Taipei, are looking forward to this exciting new era of growth for the company."

In just over two decades, Taipei City has become one of the world's leading financial centers. The Taiwanese government has been aggressively undertaking financial liberalization and reforms since the 1990s. Taipei City provides significant value for financial institutions as it offers a pro-business, cost-competitive environment, excellent infrastructure, and a highly skilled and cosmopolitan labor force.

About Triton and West

Triton & West is an international asset management company with their headquarters in Taipei City, Taiwan. They have been a global leader in offshore financial services since their inception in 2017. They provide solutions to individuals, trustees, corporations and governments. Triton & West have shown investors a 26.4% annual rate of return on their most conservative North American Equities Portfolio.

