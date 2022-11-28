Avon integrates cutting-edge AI AR-powered virtual make-up try-on technology to help customers find their perfect product match

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announces that it has extended the partnership with the leading beauty brand Avon, to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets, including the UK. The immersive shopping experience is powered by Perfect Corp.'s award-winning technology, allowing customers to experiment with various beauty products virtually to find their perfect product match.

Perfect Corp. Partners with Avon to Bring Personalised Product Recommendations and AR Virtual Try-On to Over 400 Makeup Products (Photo: Business Wire)

Virtual Try-On Experience Supports Avon's 'Open Up Grow' Strategy with Enhanced Shopping

Initially launching in the UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey, the virtual try-on experience provides Avon shoppers with an interactive and personalised shopping experience. Through Perfect Corp.'s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon's customers are able to instantly try on products via their mobile camera or webcam on desktop, seeing products come to life with hyper-realistic results. Avon reps are also able to offer their customers an enhanced high-touch shopping experience. In the UK, the VTO experience will be available for over 400 products, across Avon's collection of lip, eye, and face makeup.

"This type of beauty technology isn't widely available in the mass beauty market. Until now, it has only been prestige brands offering this type of brand experience." Says Alex Long, Head of Omnichannel Global Marketing at Avon, "We're really excited about the potential of this technology to help Avon by enhancing the shopping experience. Whether shopping online or through a beauty advisor, customers can get a truly personalised experience and be confident in their purchase."

Cutting-Edge Sustainable AR Beauty Tech Enhances the Avon Consumer Journey

Perfect Corp.'s true-to-life AR try-on utilizes patented AgileFace technology to automatically identify users' unique facial features, such as eye and eyebrow shapes, to deliver the most realistic virtual try-on experience.

Integrating Perfect Corp.'s precise VTO solution will allow Avon to offer its shoppers and Reps a hyper-realistic virtual beauty experience. VTO experiences are proven to increase customer purchasing confidence as well as digital engagement by allowing shoppers to try on products instantly and seamlessly through a digital platform. As no physical product is used, virtual try-on also provides a sustainable and hygienic beauty testing experience, which is top of mind for many consumers with increased concerns around product waste and sustainability.

Avon Leverages Digital Innovation to Drive Customer Engagement and Purchasing Confidence

"As consumers turn to brands for tailored product advice and recommendations, AI and AR technologies have become more important than ever before," said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang "We are thrilled to be working with Avon International to bring the power of these technologies to its customers in a truly personalised and immersive way. We are looking forward to seeing how this technology will allow the business to grow and thrive even further".

"At Avon we have millions of customers around the world and are constantly re-evaluating the ways we can best serve them and drive confidence in their product choices," adds Alex Long at Avon"We are proud of being an early adopter of beauty technology and understand the important role it has for the modern beauty shopper. We are delighted to be partnering with Perfect Corp. to offer our Reps and customers this technology which will be a valuable asset to the business and help us drive further growth and customer satisfaction."

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalised, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com

About Avon

Avon has been doing beauty differently for over 135 years. Avon is a company that connects people, using the power of beauty to transform lives for the better. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon stands for gender equality, and we believe in listening to women's needs, speaking out about issues that matter and creating positive change. Through Avon and the Avon Foundation we've donated over $1.1 billion, with a focus on tackling gender violence and breast cancer. Avon is part of the Natura &Co Group. Learn more at www.avonworldwide.com.

Avon does not test products or ingredients on animals anywhere in the world and has been working on the acceptance of alternative testing methods without animals for three decades, to learn more visit https://www.avonworldwide.com/about-us/our-values/policies-positions/animal-welfare

