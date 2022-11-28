TurnKey Lender, one of the world's leading lending automation platforms, is expanding into the UK and Ireland.

Over 50 million borrowers around the world work with traditional, alternative, and embedded creditors who use TurnKey Lender Platform to digitize all parts of their operations. Now, the company reveals a host of market-specific integrations and features for the United Kingdom.

The platform will allow lending businesses in the UK to benefit from the same end-to-end automation, configurability, AI-based credit scoring, and enterprise-grade reporting as the rest of TurnKey Lender's global community.

Dmytro Voronenko Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of TurnKey Lender comments "We're very excited that our platform enters the UK's digital lending space. Apart from our award-winning AI-driven automation, we bring a set of meaningful integrations and tailor-fit configuration options. We look forward to working with more creditors in the UK to help them cut costs, reduce risks, grow their portfolios, and provide borrowers with finance on better terms."

Through an in-depth R&D process and collaboration on the new features with select clients, TurnKey Lender's team ensured the platform caters to the needs of UK lenders out of the box.

TurnKey Lender lets lenders automate all parts of their consumer or commercial finance from a single intuitive cloud-based solution. It provides UK's and Ireland's businesses access to an advanced, AI-powered lending automation and decision management solution that allows lenders as well as other companies that offer financing to utilise intelligent and efficient automation to simplify their entire lending management process. Just some of the important additions include:

Loan application workflow and form fields are adjustable and tailored to the consumer lending standards of the UK market

Decision engine analyses UK credit bureau and bank statement data and utilises it in instant AI-driven credit scoring

Plug-and-play integrations with local data providers for bank statement scoring and account verification, credit bureau reporting, instant e-signature for loan documents, SMTP email correspondence, etc.

Visit TurnKey Lender to book an intro call and see what the platform can do for lenders from the UK and Ireland.

About TurnKey Lender:

TurnKey Lender is a global B2B SaaS company that provides AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions and services for traditional, alternative, and embedded creditors worldwide. From origination and underwriting, to servicing, collection, and reporting the company's award-winning software automates the entire lending process just as well as its specific parts for both consumer and business lenders. Designed with the latest design best-practices in mind, TurnKey Lender exceeds regulatory requirements for data security with SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II compliance reports, the globally recognized PCI DSS and ISO 27001 certifications.

