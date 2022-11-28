EQS-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics to Present a Clinical Update on its Novel Oral Small Molecule Varoglutamstat at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD)



Vivoryon Therapeutics to Present a Clinical Update on its Novel Oral Small Molecule Varoglutamstat at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD) An update on dose selection and interim blinded safety results from varoglutamstat's Phase 2b study (VIVIAD) will be presented Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, November 28, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ("Vivoryon") a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that new data on the Company's novel oral small-molecule varoglutamstat (PQ912) will be presented in a poster presentation at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD). The conference will take place from November 29 to December 2, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. Poster Presentation Details Poster Number: LP32

Theme: clinical trials: results

Title: VIVIAD, A Phase 2b Study Investigating Varoglutamstat in Patients with MCI and Mild AD: Update on Dose Selection and Interim Blinded Safety Results

Authors: Frank Weber, Michael Schaeffer

Date, Time, and Location: The poster will be shown from Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 4:00 p.m. PT to Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 6:00 p.m. PT, at the Hilton Union Square, Yosemite / Imperial Ballroom & Registration area - Tower 2. Additional Information More details about the CTAD program are available at www.ctad-alzheimer.com. Posters will be made public to attendees on November 29, 2022, 8:00 a.m. PT on the CTAD22 digital platform at www.ctad22.com. In addition, Vivoryon's poster will be made available on the company's website from November 29, 2022, 4:00 p.m. PT, under www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/. ### About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. For more information, please contact: Investor Contact

Stern IR

Julie Seidel

Tel: +1 212-698-8684

Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

