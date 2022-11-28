Top banker to discuss Asia-Pacific's digitalization amidst global economic challenges

CTBC Bank USA announced today that its President CEO Noor Menai will speak at the FT Global Banking Summit on December 1 in London.

Menai will present on the "Banking in Asia Leapfrogging traditional banking" panel, addressing if during the economic downturn Asia-Pacific biggest lenders will continue to aggressively digitalize their businesses. The discussion will gauge if Asia's banks are on pace with the rest of the financial world in terms of digital transformation, and how they will confront the operational and reputational risks that come with digitalization. Menai will offer his view if the prospects of economic weakness will slow down digitization efforts or increase them.

In addition to Menai, other panelists on the Banking in Asia session will include Alicia García Herrero, Chief Economist, Asia Pacific, Natixis, and Dato Muzaffar Hisham, Group Chief Executive Officer, Global Banking, Maybank. The panel will be moderated by Kimberly Long, Asia Editor, The Banker

The summit will bring together world-class business leaders, senior bankers, top regulators and academic authors to address how global banking will navigate a post-pandemic economy grappling with the highest inflation seen in decades, a war in Ukraine, increased pressure on net zero climate targets and an overall increase in shareholder activism.

Other confirmed speakers at the event will include:

Noel Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC

Dianne Dobbeck, Head of the Supervision Group, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank

Colm Kelleher, Chairman, UBS

Charlie Nunn, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd's Banking Group

Ana Botín, Executive Chair, Santander

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Conduct Authority

The event presentations, panel sessions and on-stage interviews will be moderated by senior editors from the Financial Times Group. The summit, which runs November 29 December 1, will be held virtually and in-person at InterContinental London Park Lane.

About CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

CTBC Bank USA is a trusted and established financial institution for commercial and retail customers. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The bank's operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co. Ltd., is supported by more than $240 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit www.ctbcbankusa.com.

