Comprehensive solution tailored for radiologists to expedite patient diagnosis and treatment

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the introduction of an AI-powered radiology suite, specifically designed to alert the radiologist in their workflow of suspected diseases, prioritize worklists, and connect care teams in real-time. The Viz Radiology Suite integrates into the picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) of healthcare organizations to securely facilitate access to imaging data across departments and streamline patient diagnosis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005172/en/

Screen shots of Viz Radiology Suite including worklist and PACS integration (Graphic: Business Wire)

"With an increasing demand for imaging studies and a global shortage of radiologists, technologies that can be easily integrated into radiology workflows to enhance efficiency and streamline patient care are sorely needed," said Allan Brook, M.D., FACR, FSIR, Director of Interventional Neuroradiology at Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Radiology and Neurosurgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "The Viz Radiology Suite offers radiologists important capabilities for optimizing imaging data and accelerating patient assessments with robust AI-powered features, such as real-time notifications, easy-to-use communication tools, and prioritized worklists."

The Viz Radiology Suite provides a mobile and web image viewer with AI-powered notifications directly to the worklist, and integration with PACS, enabling efficient care coordination. Furthermore, Viz.ai provides a wide range of FDA-cleared algorithms across neurovascular, vascular, and cardiology diseases.

"We recognize the critical role that radiologists play within the healthcare ecosystem, and with this in mind, we continue to invest the necessary time and resources into understanding how we can best support them and the patients they serve," said David Golan, PhD, chief technology officer and co-founder at Viz.ai. "As a result, we are excited to offer the Viz Radiology Suite, an AI-powered set of capabilities specifically designed for radiologists to advance patient care."

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,200+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005172/en/

Contacts:

Erich Sandoval

erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com

1-917-497-2867