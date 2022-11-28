Leading experts to help shape the future of Viz.ai's radiology strategy and platform

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the creation of its Radiology Advisory Board to assist Viz.ai in the development of strategy and products to support radiologists and patients. The Board consists of 14 leading healthcare experts with diverse experience and roles in radiology.

"I am honored to co-chair the Radiology Advisory Board and excited about Viz.ai's commitment to customers and patients to invest in innovation that increases access to life-saving therapies," said Kevin Abrams, MD, medical director of neuroradiology and MRI and chief of radiology at Baptist Hospital in Miami. "I am looking forward to the rich dialogue to be discussed in our inaugural meeting, exploring future ideas."

"I'm looking forward to working with these esteemed board members to help shape Viz.ai's Radiology Program through patient-centric vision, passion, and insights," said Suzie Bash, MD, Co-Chair of the Viz.ai Radiology Advisory Board and Medical Director of Neuroradiology at San Fernando Valley Interventional Radiology at RADNET. "The role of artificial intelligence in radiology is growing exponentially. I'm excited by the opportunity that this foundational group of radiology experts has to apply translational, clinical AI experience to improve patient outcomes."

The Board will assist the Viz team in informing its radiology strategy and research and development activities. Members will assess the impact of the Viz radiology program, identify clinical need for new features and modes of implementation, verify effectiveness of new capabilities, and ensure that sound scientific evidence supports projects. Additionally, the board will provide strategic advice regarding emerging science and therapeutic trends.

"The deep expertise of our Board will propel Viz.ai to new heights by driving the development of products that will support radiologists in their work and enhance patient outcomes," said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. "We are immensely grateful for the expertise, time, and support of our Board members and proud to partner with them on this important endeavor."

