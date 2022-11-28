Enel and Soltec have revealed plans to open a new factory on the grounds of a former thermal power plant owned by Enel's Endesa unit in Teruel, Spain.From pv magazine Spain Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec and Enel Green Power España, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy's Enel Green Power (EGP), have announced plans to jointly build a solar tracker factory in the warehouses and facilities of a decommissioned thermal power plant in Teruel, in the province of Aragón, eastern Spain.. The thermal power plant is owned by Spanish energy supplier Endesa, which is a unit of EGP's parent company, Enel. ...

