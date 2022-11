Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Memberships on Nasdaq Helsinki: Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Jyske Bank A/S

Following change will take place between exchange memberships of Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Jyske Bank A/S on the 1st of December, 2022. Svenska Handelsbanken AB have sold their Danish affiliate to Jyske Bank A/S and will thereby transfer all activities under member ID SVB to Jyske Bank A/S. Svenska Handelsbanken AB's other Member ID's in the INET & Genium INET Trading System will not change. Member: Svenska Handelsbanken AB INET & Genium INET memberID: SHB, SHD Valid from date: 1st of December, 2022. Member: Jyske Bank A/S INET & Genium INET memberID: JYB, SVB Valid from date: 1st of December, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki