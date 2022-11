Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Memberships on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Jyske Bank A/S and Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Following change will take place between exchange memberships of Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Jyske Bank A/S on the 1st of December, 2022. Jyske Bank have acquired Svenska Handelsbanken AB's Danish affiliate's activities, and will resume all responsibilities and activities under member ID of SVB.. Svenska Handelsbanken AB's other Member ID's in the INET & Genium INET Trading System will not change. Member: Svenska Handelsbanken AB INET & Genium INET memberID: SHB, SHD Valid from date: 1st of December, 2022. Member: Jyske Bank A/S INET &Genium INET memberID: JYB, SVB Valid from date: 1st of December, 2022. Bilateral Clearing ID in Euronext VP for SVB remain: CD-ID= 00880 BIC related to SVB remain:HANDDKKK For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen