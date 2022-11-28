Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Fandifi and Esports Awards are teaming up to present day #1 of LVL Up Las Vegas. LVL Up Las Vegas is taking place December 11-13 coinciding with the 2022 Esports Awards (www.esportsawards.com).

LVL Up is the ultimate esports business arena. On stage, during these rich and intense two days of networking, conferences, and sessions, attendees will see top executives from endemic and non-endemic brands share their experiences, discuss strategic development in esports, and more. Attendees from around the world will meet leaders in esports, future partners, and peers in one of the most astounding locations possible, Resorts World Las Vegas.

"We are honoured and excited to be participating in the LVL Up esports business arena. Being able to network with leading brands, influencers, platforms, publishers and other esports industry leaders will provide us a fantastic opportunity to raise brand awareness and market positioning for Fandifi's fan engagement platform. We're looking forward to connecting with new and prospective partners while showcasing the Fandifi platform," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandifi.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements, including the ability to enter into a definitive affiliate marketing agreement with Elite Duels Corp., the expected revenue and other benefits to be generated by the relationship, as well as the ongoing performance advantages of the Company's platform in comparison with existing or future competitive offerings, and the future growth of the market in which we compete. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145892