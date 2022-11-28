EQS-News: Bruush Oral Care Inc.

This Electric Toothbrush Has Received A 90% Five-Star Review Rating. What Is Making It A Favorite Of Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart And Others?



These days when a buyer visits any well-known e-commerce websites such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) or Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to buy a product, they are often likely to look at the reviews and ratings of the product before making the purchase. In this fast-evolving digital age, studies have shown that 93% of consumers say online reviews impact their purchase decision. In comparison, 94% also said an online review has convinced them to avoid a business. With dozens of similar products on offer nowadays, most customers easily overlook businesses or products with bad reviews or ratings. Having a solid reputation score or positive review can ultimately lead to high sales, and this seems to be a part of the success story of Brüush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH). With 83% of Gen Z and millennials reporting that they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, Brüush's five-star reviews can surely help sway some consumers to try out this electric toothbrush. The company boasts that its beautifully designed one-of-a-kind electric toothbrush has received more than 90% five-star review ratings with less than a 1% return rate. For comparison, the overall merchandise return rate for U.S. retail sales was slightly over 10% in 2020 . From the ratings, one could conclude that Brüush is a favorite of many, including millennials and celebrities. Raving Reviews Interestingly, not only regular customers are giving raving reviews of the company's electric toothbrush, but also celebrities. Celebrities, including singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas as well as comedian and actor Kevin Hart are huge fans and users. "Not just a toothbrush. My wife (Priyanka Chopra) and I both use this - we're obsessed, and we've gifted this to a lot of friends because it's just the best toothbrush I've ever owned, and I've owned a lot of toothbrushes," Nick Jonas told GQ magazine. After trying the company's toothbrush himself - and loving it - Kevin Hart joined Brüush's mission to elevate self-confidence through cleaner, whiter teeth - making people laugh along the way. With Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart and millennials giving rave reviews to this brush, is it time to replace your old toothbrush(es) with Brüush? Brushing Out The Competition Built with the highest-quality Sonicare technology, four-week battery life and best-in-class prices, Brüush says it is determined to make a move from manual a no-brainer backed by a brush head refill subscription plan. The plan includes three new brush heads for $18 ($6 per brush head) with free shipping every six months. "We set out to create a better electric toothbrush to make maintaining your teeth easy. We fused industry-leading sonic technology with six cleaning modes and ultra-soft bristles for an effective clean that's always gentle on your gums. Plus, with our easy refill plan, you'll never overspend on or forget to change your brush head again," Brüush said on its website. Apart from the industry-leading technology and high performance, another unique selling point of Brüush could be its standout design language. "The design-forward toothbrush is complemented by new seasonal colors, a vibrant brand personality and exciting collaborations." To win in today's physical and digital marketplace, companies are paying closer attention to the needs of millennials, who seem to have a strong connection to colors. From eclipse black to cloud white, blush pink or even tiffany blue, Brüush offers several color options for customers, including millennials who favor bright and energetic colors. Packaging and strong product quality are likely significant contributors to why consumers and celebrities alike love the products, and why they may continue to grow in the oral health sector with other big players like Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS: PHIA), and Quip. Learn more about Brüush by downloading the latest research report here About Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com.

