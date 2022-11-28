Medimaps Group (www.medimapsgroup.com), a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image processing software for assessing bone health, today announced new appointments to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Meinhard F. Schmidt, an international MedTech/BioTech and Digital Health executive with 25+ years of experience, has been named Board Chairman; and Anne Le Grand,an accomplished healthcare executive and consultant with 30+ years in the global healthcare technology industry, has joined as an independent board member.

Five additional board members and one board advisor have also been named, bolstering Medimaps investment and clinical policy expertise. Visit Medimaps website for information about the entire Medimaps Group board and leadership team.

"I'm pleased to welcome Meinhard and Anne to our Board of Directors," said Prof. Didier Hans, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Medimaps Group. "Meinhard's global leadership roles in diagnostics at Philips and Roche Diagnostics-and Anne's work leading medical imaging and healthcare businesses including AI solutions-offer Medimaps significant expertise and acumen to support our immediate growth and shape our future success."

About the Appointees:

Mr. Schmidt held senior leadership roles at Philips and Roche Diagnostics where he held various global senior leadership roles in Patient/Diabetes-Care, Laboratory- and PoC-Diagnostics. After that he worked as an executive at Institute Straumann as a Business Unit head and then CEO, where he was responsible for their digital group for the worldwide "Digitalization" of the Dental industry. Currently he holds board and advisory roles for public and private MedTech/Digital Health companies, focusing on growth and commercialization.

Ms. Le Grand served as global Vice President IBM and General Manager for Watson Health Imaging, Oncology, Genomics and Life Sciences. Prior to IBM, she held executive leadership positions at Philips Health Systems, leading the Therapeutic Care and Ultrasound divisions. Prior to that Ms. Le Grand served as SVP Healthcare of Global X-ray for GE Healthcare, where she successfully launched and refreshed portfolios across the global x-ray, mammography, and metabolic bone disease businesses. She currently holds board and consulting roles for public and private sector healthcare companies.

Additional board members include:

Robert Schier, Ph.D., Senior Investment Director at Zürcher Kantonalbank Asset Management (Swisscanto Private Equity). Dr. Schier sits on the Boards of Directors of many life sciences companies. He holds a degree in pharmacy from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in biotechnology from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna.

Myoung-Ok Kwon, Ph.D., investment partner at Swisscom and leading digital health investments. She has 20 years of experience in healthcare investment and pharma research. At Novartis, she was responsible for research strategy and planning and portfolio review. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular genetics from the Friedrich Miescher Institute, Novartis, and the University of Basel.

Georgette Schmid, investment manager at Helvetica Capital AG. Prior to joining Helvetica Capital, Mrs. Schmid was working in the business development and investment division within the consumer goods and hotel industry. She holds a Master of Law from the University of Zurich and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne.

Prof. Didier Hans, Ph.D., MBA, who has been CEO of Medimaps Group since 2012. He has 25+ years of experience in dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA), bone macro- and microarchitecture, ultrasound imaging techniques, and body composition assessment. He teaches worldwide on bone and body composition imaging and osteoporosis. He holds a Ph.D. in medical physics and an Executive MBA from HEC Geneva.

Sarah Lumb, co-founder and managing partner of Mission Global, a freight specialist in event logistics. She played an integral part in the creation of the group, now with nearly 200 partner offices worldwide. Her business interests extend to two other companies-Ethical Pharmaceutical Consulting Service SA and Kanis SA-that have investments across a diverse range of industries, but with a particular interest in biotech, medical device, and other high-technology companies.

Lauren Nicola, MD (board advisor), CEO of Triad Radiology Associates in the U.S., where she is subspecialized in breast imaging and pediatric radiology. A national health policy expert, Dr. Nicola holds leadership positions at the American College of Radiology, including the chair of the Reimbursement Committee and the Medicare Access and Chip Reauthorization Act (MACRA) committee. She has been instrumental in the creation and valuation of multiple new imaging and AI codes. She holds a medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina, U.S.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow for the benefit of the patient. TBS iNsight (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis. It has become the new gold standard for bone texture assessment in routine clinical practice. TBS has gained international recognition with more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide including leading healthcare institutions. Learn more at https://www.medimapsgroup.com/.

