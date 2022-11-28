Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923064 ISIN: SE0000565228 Ticker-Symbol: 9KF 
Frankfurt
28.11.22
12:49 Uhr
0,684 Euro
-0,096
-12,31 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2022 | 15:29
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Midsona AB (publ) (172/22)

With effect from November 30, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including December 09, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MSON TR A                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071291              
Order book ID:  276821                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 30, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Midsona AB
(publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including December 28, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MSON BTA A               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071309              
Order book ID:  276822                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MIDSONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.