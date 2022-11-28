Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Midsona AB (publ) (172/22)

With effect from November 30, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 09, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MSON TR A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071291 Order book ID: 276821 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 30, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Midsona AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 28, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MSON BTA A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071309 Order book ID: 276822 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB