ROKiT Cities Albania becomes Official Sponsor of Vllaznia Women's Football Team

Vllaznia is Albania's most successful women's football team

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its on-going deployment of out-of-home Wi-Fi services throughout Albania and subsequently across Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia, ROKiT Cities Albania has agreed to become the Official Sponsor of Albania's top women's football team, Vllaznia.

Vllaznia is the most successful women's football team in Albania, having won the Albanian Championship 9 times in a row and, for the past 6 consecutive seasons, have played in the UEFA Women Champions League alongside such teams as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris St. Germain and now ROKiT Cities Albania has reached an agreement with Vllaznia to be their official sponsor for this season, including all European and domestic matches.

ROKiT Cities Albania is a partnership between Tirana-based Aksent and ROKiT Cities, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, which has been formed to deploy proprietary Wi-Fi technologies to deliver wireless internet connectivity services aimed at connecting people to the world, encouraging economic expansion through driving e-commerce, reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, said "We're delighted with the successful launch of our low-cost out-of-home wi-fi service in Tirana and now look forward to further service roll-outs across the Balkans and, to encourage awareness and uptake of the service, we are excited to be sponsoring the hugely successful Vllaznia women's football team which fits nicely with our track record of sponsoring women in sport."

Commenting, Endri Puka, CEO of Aksent, added "It's fantastic to be aligning ROKiT Cities Albania with the Vllaznia Women Football team, the best football team in Albania, and we look forward to great success with this fantastic partnership and hope that our collaboration will grow bigger in the coming years."

The ROKiT Group of companies https://rokit.com/ is a next-generation conglomerate of businesses with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies and services. ROKiT has been providing mobile services and Wi-Fi products globally for more than 20 years and ROKiT Cities ambition is the installation of faster and more cost-effective Wi-Fi XL across the globe.

