Data Bridge Market Research: Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market Set to Reach Highest CAGR of 10.9% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth and Competitors Outlook

Global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market will grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

Infusion pump systems, accessories and software market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growing technological advancements in infusion pump systems which enhance its demand as well as increasing investment in research and development leads to the market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries that is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative infusion pump systems, accessories and software. Increasing use of artificial intelligence in infusion pumps system as these AI methods, in combination with the latest technologies have the potential to enable the creation and delivery of better management services to deal with chronic diseases is expected to provide various opportunities in the infusion pump systems, accessories and software market. However, the high cost associated with the infusion pumps system and side effects associated with the infusion pumps are expected to hamper the growth for infusion pump systems, accessories, and software market.

Global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various region and partnership with suppliers for safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Recent Development

In February 2021 , Mindray Medical announced launched BeneFusion e series- eSP, eVP, and eDS that provide stable and seamless infusions with a smooth automatic multi-channel relay equipped with SmartAIR technology.

, e series- eSP, eVP, and eDS that provide stable and seamless infusions with a smooth automatic multi-channel relay equipped with SmartAIR technology. In August 2020 , Ivenix, Inc., announced the launch of Epic, an intelligent pump for the prevention of medical errors interoperability. This helps in advancing patient outcomes, clinical quality and operational efficiency in infusion delivery. This results in automated testing, reducing the implementation timeline and resources to synchronize the drug library with the formulary.

Some of the major players operating in the Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software market are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Baxter,

Fresenius Kabi (a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA),

BD,

Medtronic,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

ICU Medical, Inc.,

Ypsomed AG,

Nipro Europe Group Companies,

Moog, Inc.,

AngioDynamics,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Shenzhen ENMIND Technology Co., Ltd.,

Micrel Medical Devices,

Halyard Health (a subsidiary of Owens & Minor Inc.),

ZynoMed.com, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Terumo Medical Corporation,

Care Everywhere LLC,

ZOLL Medical Corporation,

Samtronic Industria e Comercio LTDA,

Caesarea Medical Electronics

Rising artificial intelligence in automated infusion system

Artificial intelligence methods, in combination with the latest technologies, including medical devices, mobile computing, and sensor technologies, have the potential to enable the creation and delivery of better management services to deal with chronic diseases. Smart infusion pumps use Dose Error Reduction Systems (DERS) to help prevent medication errors by checking programmed doses against pre-set limits specific to a drug. If a programmed dose is outside the limits, the pump alerts clinicians and can either require confirmation before beginning delivery (a soft limit) or not allow delivery at all (a hard limit).

Intravenous medications often use standard dose guidelines, and patient characteristics such as weight, height, age, gender, and additional biomarkers are often excluded, because these covariates have complex mathematical relationships with doses. Based on the principles of pharmacokinetics, the Target-controlled infusion (TCI) system can calculate how much the drug has accumulated in the tissue during infusion, adjust the infusion rate to maintain a stable concentration of plasma or interested tissue (usually the brain), and be able to use the best models in the literature combined with the mathematical complexity of patient characteristics. Thus, increasing use of AI in infusion pumps system will act as an opportunity for the growth of the global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market in the forecasted years.

Market Dynamics: Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

Rising geriatric population

With the increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the elderly patients admitted to the hospitals due to the rising prevalence of the chronic disease. Age is a severe risk factor for any disease progression, since age is an essential parameter that affects fundamental biological mechanisms. Chronic diseases such as cancer enormously occur in the geriatric population, with nearly 60% of cancers occurring in the geriatric populace age group older than 65. Cancer disease is very challenging in the geriatric populace, as due to age factors geriatric populace is already suffering from numerous health-related problems. This indicates the growing demand of infusion pumps from the geriatric populace.

With the ability to deliver fluids in a very small amount in a controlled environment directly to the bloodstream, the demand for infusion pump systems is rising in the healthcare system globally. The increasing need for proper treatment proportionally surges the demand for care, services, and technologies for preventing and treating conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and other complications. With the increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the elderly patients admitted in the hospitals. Thus, the increasing rate of the geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the infusion pump systems, accessories, and software industry

Growing technological advancements in temperature management system

The contribution of technological advancements in healthcare and clinical services is being taken out of the confines and made it more accessible. Technological developments in infusion pump results in prevention of medication errors and reduction of patient harm. These advancements result in improving clinical outcomes with a patient monitoring technology to inform and guide clinicians' treatment decisions.

Technology diversifies and plays a role in almost all processes in the healthcare industry, such as the possibility of medication errors exists due to an increase in disease burden, patient registration for data management, and laboratory testing for self-care equipment, making it the next boosting factor for infusion pump systems, accessories, and software market. The innovation and advancement in technology have upgraded the infusion pump systems in all prospects, including advanced features like increased accuracy, mobility, flexibility, and different choice smooth automatic multi-channel. The advancement in technologies brings many advantages towards the efficiency of procedures leading to increased patient safety. Hence, growing technological advancements in infusion pump systems are expected to drive the global infusion pump systems, accessories, and software market.

Segmentation: Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

By Product Type

Infusion Pump System

Infusion Pump Accessories

Infusion Pump Management Softwares

By Application

General Infusion

Pain And Anesthesia Management

Insulin Infusion

Enteral Infusion

Chemotherapy

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Gastroenterology

By Type

Traditional Infusion Pumps

Specialty Infusion Pumps

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Infusion Method

Intravenous

Arterial

Subcutaneous

Epidural

By Infusion Type

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

By Operation Type

Syringe Pump

Elastomeric Pump

Peristaltic Pump

Multi-Channel Pump

Smart Pump

By End User

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory And Surgical Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Regional Analysis/Insights: Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

The countries covered in the infusion pump systems, accessories and software report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

U.S. is expected to dominate due to increasing technological advancement in the developing areas.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Product Type Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Application Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Type Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Usage Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Infusion Method Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Infusion Type Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Operation Type Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Region Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By End User Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market, By Distribution Channel Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

