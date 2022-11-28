The Respiri/Access Telehealth collaboration continues to make steady gains in the US with the partners announcing their fourth commercial deal to date, with Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH), a healthcare facility focussed on cardiovascular health. The program will focus on assessing the utility of Respiri's wheezo device in a remote patient monitoring (RPM) setting using Access Telehealth's cloud-based RPM solution, Remotli. The target population will include cardiovascular patients also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a common comorbidity. The deal follows close on the heels of the recent agreement signed with Minnesota Lung Center, although we note that, unlike the former, the AHH deal forgoes the requirement for an initial pilot study. Patient recruitment is expected to commence with immediate effect. As with the previous deals, we expect the monitoring services to be eligible for reimbursement under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services's (CMS's) Current Procedural Terminology reimbursement codes for RPM. The market has reacted positively to the news, with the stock closing 18% higher.

