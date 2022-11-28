Little Kitchen Academy To Gift 2,000 Classes To Families Across North America In Honor of Giving Tuesday

In the spirit of giving back, the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy will change 2,000 more lives from scratch starting November 29th

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3 through 18 - announced today that they will be giving back this holiday season. Inspired by Giving Tuesday - The World's Largest Generosity Movement - the company will be giving away 2,000 free drop-in classes to share the gift of practical life skills and independence with new families across North America. The program is available at all 9 Little Kitchen Academy locations open in the U.S. in Los Angeles and Portland, and Canada in the Toronto market and Vancouver, BC. The program is just another way the purpose-driven concept is giving back. In February 2021, LKA launched its global philanthropic initiative, "How Can I Help," which empowers students to learn about giving back and making a difference by putting the choice in their hands to support one of four notable causes. Through How Can I Help, LKA aims to donate $1M to its charitable partners by the end of 2025.

With flagship locations in Los Angeles, USA and Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global branding and franchise expert, serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. LKA's Montessori-inspired environment is organized to support the growth and development of each child. Instructors show the students how to safely use tools, but step back to closely observe the independent work, only stepping in when deemed appropriate. This approach enables students to learn at their own pace while they acquire practical life skills that foster independence, confidence, and socialization. LKA further empowers students to make better food choices, to apply age-appropriate math and science skills in real-world settings, and embrace practices such as recycling, composting, and the concept of philanthropy in order to make positive, socially conscious contributions to the world through its global philanthropic initiative, "How Can I Help," which empowers students to learn about giving back and making a difference.

"We are honored to share the gift of Little Kitchen Academy with so many more children," said Felicity Curin, Founder, President & COO. "Little Kitchen Academy is about so much more than just teaching children to cook. We know that through cooking we can help children build confidence, develop their own minds, and learn important life skills. It means so much to us to be in the position to give away classes so that 2,000 new students can experience our safe, nurturing environment."

In addition to the 9 locations currently open, LKA has 234 locations in development across North America bringing the gift of LKA to more communities.

"We are grateful to have the ability to give away classes to new families so more children can experience the magic we see happening every day in our kitchen," said Brian Curin, CEO/CMO & Co-Founder. "Giving back is at the core of our people and our brand, so having the opportunity to impact so many lives through giving means so much to us. We hope these 2,000 children will leave our kitchen at the end of class feeling just a little bit taller with the pride they feel from learning new skills and healthy habits at Little Kitchen Academy."

About Little Kitchen Academy

To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global branding and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , ChopValue , Emeco , Iron Chef Cat Cora , PRISE Inc. , and Welcome Industries . Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, California.

