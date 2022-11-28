Anzeige
Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding 28-Nov-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0H2K534

Issuer Name

PETROFAC LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
 .               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)     in issuer 
 
 Resulting situation on the 
 date on which threshold was  9.460690        0.000000            9.460690   49305093 
 crossed or reached 
 
 Position of previous      14.686325       0.000000            14.686325 
 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct    Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
 code(if possible)     voting rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 GB00B0H2K534                   49305093                   9.460690 
 
 Sub Total 8.A       49305093                     9.460690%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the   % of voting 
 instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted            rights 
 
 
 
 Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
 instrument       date     period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
 
 
 Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
 controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
 person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
 Schroders PLC 
 
        Schroder 
 Schroder PLC Administration 
        Limited 
 
        Schroder 
 Schroder PLC International 
        Holdings 
        Limited 
 
        Schroder 
 Schroder PLC Investment   9.460690                            9.460690% 
        Management 
        Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  204518 
EQS News ID:  1499653 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2022 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

