Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in plant chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 mnemonic: ALKEM)has announced a new exclusive partnership with the companyBarentz. After the US and Canadian markets at the beginning of November, the global leader in the distribution of specialty products also becomes the exclusive distributor of Groupe Berkem's sustainable ingredients in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

Through this partnership, the group aims to offer active ingredients, including those rich in polyphenols, floral waters and plant extracts in a wide range of sectors, including skin, face, body and hair care.

"The personal care and cosmetics markets are driven and stimulated by innovation and require efficiency and quality to meet the technical and regulatory expectations of the industry. Barentz is a privileged partner which will accompany us in our international development and in line with these challenges." says Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales, Groupe Berkem

"Barentz would like to welcome Groupe Berkem to embellish our strong speciality portfolio offering in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland. As Barentz we are proud to present this exciting range of innovative raw materials from Berkem to our existing and future customers.'' says Chris Ott, Vice President Personal and Home Care, Barentz

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Groupe Berkem was founded in 1993. It is an industrial chemistry company that operates in four markets: construction and materials; health, beauty and nutrition; hygiene and protection; and industry. Groupe Berkem is a leader in plant-based chemistry. It seeks to speed up the ecological transition of industrial players in everyday chemical products. The company is made up of four subsidiaries BERKEM SAS (plant extraction), EUROLYO (customised freeze-drying), ADKALIS (formulation) and LIXOL (resin syntheses). It employs a total of around 165 talents, in its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde, France) and its three industrial sites in Gardonne (Dordogne, France), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde, France) and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir, France). Groupe Berkem has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris index since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

ABOUT BARENTZ

Barentz is a leading global life science ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide and its ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing from its state-of-the-art, customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 65 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America, and a rapidly growing network in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. With a turnover of €2.1billion, the company employs around 2150 employees worldwide and serves over 22,000 customers. For more information, visit: www.barentz.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005370/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Groupe Berkem

Agence CTer&co +33 (0)5 56 23 25 00 groupeberkem@cter-co.com

Sylvain DARTIX Mob. +33 (0)6 12 58 64 59 Odile SEITER Mob. +33 (0)6 18 37 06 12

Groupe Berkem Investor Relations

NewCap Mathilde Bohin-+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 berkem@newcap.eu

Barentz Germany

Magdalena Lubbe Olszewska European Sales Manager Personal Home Care

Mob.: 49 (0) 172 3083021 magdalena.lubbe@barentz.de