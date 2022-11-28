DOLFINES: 8.2 France signs inspection contract in Morocco

Montigny Le Bretonneux, November 28, 2022

8.2 FRANCE SIGNS INSPECTION CONTRACT

FOR KHALLADI WIND FARM (MOROCCO)

INAUGURATION OF THE SAINT-NAZAIRE WIND FARM,

8.2 FRANCE PROJECT PARTNER

DOLFINES announces the signature by 8.2 France, its renewable energy services subsidiary, of a major inspection contract for 40 wind turbines at the Khalladi wind farm, located 30 km from the city of Tangier (Morocco) on the crest of Jbel Sendouq.

Commissioned in June 2018, the Khalladi wind farm generates a total installed capacity of 120 MW. The wind turbines are installed on 80-metre masts and equipped with 90 m diameter rotors. The wind farm produces the equivalent annual electricity consumption of 400,000 inhabitants. It allows an annual reduction in CO2 emissions estimated at 144,000 tonnes.

8.2 France has contracted with The First National Operation & Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a Moroccan private operator expert in operation and maintenance for desalination. NOMAC is a subsidiary of the Saudi ACWA Power Group, a major player in power generation and water desalination projects at regional and global level.

NOMAC is the world's largest private operation and maintenance operator for desalination with the development of the world's largest seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant under construction at the Taweelah Power and Water Complex, Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 909,200 m3/day.

In addition, the first French offshore wind farm, the Banc de Guérande wind farm, was inaugurated on 23 November off the coast of Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), the 80 wind turbines being all commissioned with an installed capacity of 480 MW.

On this major project for the achievement of the objectives set by the French Government of producing 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050, 8.2 France carried out the inspection of the main components of the wind turbines on the quay and the nacelles during their manufacture and accompanied the project during the offshore installation campaign (assembly monitoring mission and commissioning).

The satisfaction of 8.2 France's partners on its contributions to this project allows the company to position itself on future offshore wind farm projects with the required references and expertise.

