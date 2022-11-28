Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - MMG Real Estate Advisors has unveiled a new model of real estate brokerage that focuses on a strategic and collaborative approach to real estate transactions. The company's objective is to facilitate movement of capital across different markets in a smooth and effective manner.

The traditional real estate service model is highly localized even in the case of larger firms. Each firm has a siloed approach with local teams of brokers who specialize in properties in their areas. At MMG real Estate Advisors, the focus is on disrupting this model through a cohesive approach that focuses on the needs of the client.

The firm's advisory services target customers who are keen on acquiring multifamily properties across the country. Record levels of inflation, growing volatility in the stock markets and the crypto crash have made real estate an increasingly attractive asset to investors as an asset class. Many investors consider real estate to be a hedge against inflation. Based on the capital available, the client might require real estate assets in different parts of the country.

MMG Real Estate Advisors has a platform that provides clients with access to the firm's advisors from all over the country. They can thus choose the option that works best for them, without any geographic restrictions. They do not have to approach real estate firms in different parts of the country to compare properties in different areas.

The firm was set up by Michael Sullivan and Alex Blagojevich, veterans of the real estate industry, in January 2021. Their stints in the real estate industry revealed to them that the traditional model was tailored to suit the needs of the brokers and the firms rather than that of the clients. They set up MMG Real Estate Advisory with the goal of following a more client centric approach. The agency serves as a one stop shop that caters to all the real estate needs of a client, without any restrictions in terms of location or movement of capital.

The approach proved to be highly effective. Though multifamily investment sales declined by 50% year-on-year in 2020, MMG Real Estate Advisory experienced only a 2% drop and closed USD 935 million in gross sales. In the first quarter of 2021, the firm closed USD 400 million in multifamily investment transactions. In addition to the offices in Kansas City and Chicago, the firm now has offices in St. Louis, Houston, Boston and Bentonville, Arkansas.

Said Michael Sullivan, co-founder of MMG Real Estate Advisors, "Our goal is to deliver exceptional service to our clients, whether they are buyers or sellers of properties. We assist them at every stage of the process through creation of the best quality marketing materials and a cohesive approach that targets many qualified buyers or sellers. This leads to our clients benefiting from multiple offers and premium pricing. We customize our approach for every property and market. Our clients get access to our vast, nationwide network. Through our approach that ensures each transaction is closely aligned to every client's objectives, we have been able to consistently meet and exceed clients' expectations."

MMG REA is a real estate sales brokerage company that focuses exclusively on the disposition of multifamily properties through a customer centric, strategic and collaborative approach.

