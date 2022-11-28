New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Mongolyn Alt "MAK" LLC, a joint committee on trade relations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the Ministry of Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand signed a "Memorandum Of Understanding" on enhancing trade activity. Mongolia-Thai Business Forum was instituted on September 5th and has elected Mrs. Tselmuun Nyamtaishir, President/CEO of Mongolyn Alt "MAK" LLC, and Mr. P. Kitti, Business Director of SCG International Corporation, as co-chairs of the forum.

The forum was arranged in connection with the development of trade and economic activity between Mongolia and Thailand, which was initiated by the Ministry of Commerce of Mongolia. The forum aims to provide a platform for leading business entities and government representatives from both sides of the border to better understand each other's position on bilateral trade and promote fruitful interactions between the two countries for mutually beneficial results.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Commerce of Mongolia, Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, the Minister of International Trade and Industry of Thailand, Mr. Tumur Amarsanaa, and several high-ranking representatives from the Mongolian business community. The forum was organized by the Mongolia-Thai Business Forum Committee and organized by Mongolyn Alt "MAK" LLC, MAK Cement LLC, E-mart Mongolia, Hunnu Air, Global Gur Trans, and Unit Finance all representing the Mongolian side of the forum, and BANPU, Akaliko Global, Bumrungrad International Hospitals, Enserv Corporation and Thai Zinc Co., Ltd. as Thai counterparts.

A representative said, "The forum will be a good opportunity for Mongolian and Thai business entities to exchange their views on expanding cooperation in various sectors. This forum will serve as a useful platform for the exchange of views on investment, as well as government policies between the two countries."

