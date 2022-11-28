Brookfield Asset Management Inc.: Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:40pm ET.



A live webcast will be available on the Brookfield website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/events. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recording will be available on Brookfield's website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world -including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com