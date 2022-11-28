Summary: MySmile is a brand which produces innovative products for teeth whitening and hygiene and focuses on maintaining oral health.

Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - MySmile highlights the importance of oral hygiene and healthy gums. The brand introduced a powerful dental flosser with high-quality features to keep healthy gums. It is a portable water pick teeth cleaner. The brand focuses on flossing which is more than keeping gums healthy. Flossing is a process of cleaning between teeth utilizing ultra-powerful floss. It can reach each area and helps to remove plaque and bacteria. It can also prevent cavities and other dental and gum issues.

The cordless water flosser reduces gum bleeding and gum diseases comparable to others. Its compact and portable design makes the water power flosser for braces easy to utilize at home or on the go. It is a professional home dentist to solve many dental issues. With its additional quality features, the flosser emerges as a valuable product for healthy gums and hygiene.

It is equipped with a powerful pump that has a braces flosser feature with 2200-3000 per minute pulse frequency and has 50-150 PSI water pressure to bring high power stream delivery which helps to remove food residues and stains among teeth and the bottom line of gums, and keeps users breath fresh.

The innovative product has 3 steps to start flossing, so the flosser helps to prevent accidental water pressure, which can hurt the user's gums. The flosser's unique OLED screen can display the water temperature, battery power, working time, and water quality PPM. It also provides an easy and helpful teeth-cleaning experience to its users.

The portable dental flosser provides all-direction cleaning with IPX7 waterproof and ETL body gives dual protection on the inside and outside floss to ensure safe use in the shower or bathroom.

MySmile adds multiple optional modes in this newly introduced technology. The teeth flosser contains 5 cleaning modes for versatile requirements, including strong, normal, soft, pulse, and child. Its easy-to-use features enable the users to utilize the product efficiently and choose comfortable modes for gums, tongue, and teeth. As the flosser has more water storage capacity, the users can use the water many times after filling it once.

It contains a powerful 1800mAh lithium battery which enhances the charging power. The user can utilize a fully charged battery for 15-20 days easily.

MySmile is a brand that provides teeth whitening products and great services to its customers and focuses on bringing better innovation. Recently the brand introduced an ultra-powerful cordless water flosser with high-quality features. It is really good for those looking for an effective and easy-to-use flosser. It also offers teeth whitening strips, an electric toothbrush, and a Bluetooth whitening kit.

