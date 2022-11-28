Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

December 6, 2022: The Credit Suisse Virtual Climate Tech Conference

Eduard Casteneda, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will host virtual meetings with investors. Interested investors should reach out to their Credit Suisse sales contact directly.

December 13, 2022: The Janney Montgomery Scott Energy Transition Forum

Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America, and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will present the company's strategy and opportunities and host in-person meetings with investors in San Francisco. Interested investors should reach out to their Janney Montgomery sales contact directly.

December 15, 2022: UBS Virtual Electric Grid Summit

Jordi Lainz, CFO, and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will host meetings with investors at this virtual event. Interested investors should reach out to their UBS sales contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 110 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,200 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 622 513 358