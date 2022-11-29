The new Luxshare-ICT audio solution for true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be in mass production in 2023.

Luxshare-ICT, the supplier of global consumer electronics brands, chose USound, the leader in MEMS speakers-based audio solutions, as its strategical MEMS speaker supplier for its new ultra-compact hybrid audio module for innovative dual-driver true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005543/en/

Luxshare-ICT chooses USound as the strategic partner for their next-generation true wireless stereo earbuds, which will be in mass production in 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dual-driver solutions are in high demand as global brands aim to improve the audio experience in true wireless stereo products. Hybrid or dual-driver earphones integrate two micro speakers into one earbud for improved bass and clear vocals.

Combining Luxshare-ICT's and USound's technology, this new hybrid audio module overcomes current true wireless earbuds challenges in terms of audio performance and form factor.

The new hybrid ultra-compact audio module achieves excellent audio performance, reproducing natural vocals and deep, immersive bass. As a result of the ultra-small form factor of the module, personal audio products can be more ergonomic and further miniaturized without compromising audio quality. The module also features an amplifier and MEMS microphones making it a ready-to-use solution for modern true wireless stereo systems.

With a $24 billion revenue and 172 thousand employees, Luxshare-ICT is the supplier of major global consumer electronics brands. The combination of Luxshare-ICT and USound's expertise will lead to a new level of standard in the audio industry for TWS products.

USound MEMS speakers' acoustic performance was praised by several global brands, outperforming competitors in terms of sound pressure level, manufacturability, reliability, and quality.

"Cooperating with Luxshare-ICT is another milestone for the adoption of MEMS technology in the audio industry. With this ultra-compact hybrid audio module as a ready-made solution, hearables manufacturers can accelerate production and deliver high-quality personal audio products," says Ferruccio Bottoni, Co-founder and CEO at USound.

The new ultra-compact hybrid audio module will be in mass production in 2023.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker company enabling customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and increased production efficiency. USound products are safeguarded by over 300 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com

About Luxshare-ICT

Luxshare-ICT is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005543/en/

Contacts:

Janel Leonor press@usound.com