Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYD) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 2,300,000 stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to consultants which vest on the grant date. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.06 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. Over the past quarter, 1,664,800 options have lapsed or been cancelled.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

