The energy turnaround requires billions of euros of investment from the public and private sectors to achieve climate neutrality in the medium term. An important factor here is unrestricted access to important raw materials, the scarcity of which has become extremely acute as a result of the Corona pandemic and geopolitical conflicts. Parallel escalating inflation is making the procurement and production of key high-tech goods much more expensive. The ongoing price hike and increasing trade conflicts could even lead Western industries into a prolonged recession. Globex Mining has recognized the challenges and has been securing key properties for many years, primarily in North America, whose jurisdictions allow for the safe location of mining industries. The investment approach of mining legend Jack Stoch (CEO) is unique in the industry.

