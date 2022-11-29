Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2TSQH ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7 Ticker-Symbol: KTEK 
Tradegate
01.12.22
08:13 Uhr
18,450 Euro
+0,150
+0,82 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KATEK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KATEK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,70008:50
18,35018,70008:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-TECHNE
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION80,00-2,44 %
DATATEC LIMITED1,720-0,58 %
ISTAR INC7,6000,00 %
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LTD1,1900,00 %
KATEK SE18,450+0,82 %
MOFAST AB4,580-3,17 %
REGION GROUP1,814+1,78 %
SPACETALK LTD0,0120,00 %
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC0,0290,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.