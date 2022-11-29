The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.11.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.11.2022
Aktien
1 AU0000157455 Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd.
2 IT0005513202 Revo Insurance S.p.A.
3 CA23249F1099 Cybeats Technologies Corp.
4 IT0005516130 Bioera S.p.A.
5 CA75867R1047 Refined Metals Corp.
6 US81367P2002 Secoo Holding Ltd. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2560693181 OTP Bank Nyrt.
2 FR001400EAY1 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
3 XS2558972415 Continental AG
4 XS2561182622 Bank of Ireland [The Governor and Company of the]
5 DE000HLB42U5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
6 DE000HV2AY79 UniCredit Bank AG
7 IE000Y9MG996 Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.11.2022
Aktien
1 AU0000157455 Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd.
2 IT0005513202 Revo Insurance S.p.A.
3 CA23249F1099 Cybeats Technologies Corp.
4 IT0005516130 Bioera S.p.A.
5 CA75867R1047 Refined Metals Corp.
6 US81367P2002 Secoo Holding Ltd. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2560693181 OTP Bank Nyrt.
2 FR001400EAY1 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
3 XS2558972415 Continental AG
4 XS2561182622 Bank of Ireland [The Governor and Company of the]
5 DE000HLB42U5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
6 DE000HV2AY79 UniCredit Bank AG
7 IE000Y9MG996 Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
CYBEATS TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de