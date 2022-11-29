The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.11.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.11.2022Aktien1 AU0000157455 Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd.2 IT0005513202 Revo Insurance S.p.A.3 CA23249F1099 Cybeats Technologies Corp.4 IT0005516130 Bioera S.p.A.5 CA75867R1047 Refined Metals Corp.6 US81367P2002 Secoo Holding Ltd. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 XS2560693181 OTP Bank Nyrt.2 FR001400EAY1 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]3 XS2558972415 Continental AG4 XS2561182622 Bank of Ireland [The Governor and Company of the]5 DE000HLB42U5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen6 DE000HV2AY79 UniCredit Bank AG7 IE000Y9MG996 Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF