Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 28

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 370.9679 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 374.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 368 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,661,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,429,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
197369.50 08:36:4100062377375TRLO0LSE
348369.50 08:36:4100062377374TRLO0LSE
300369.50 08:36:4100062377373TRLO0LSE
211369.50 08:36:4100062377372TRLO0LSE
150369.50 08:36:4100062377371TRLO0LSE
600369.50 08:36:4100062377370TRLO0LSE
150369.50 08:36:4100062377369TRLO0LSE
440369.00 08:40:4200062377557TRLO0LSE
900369.00 08:40:4200062377556TRLO0LSE
604369.00 08:40:4200062377555TRLO0LSE
607369.00 08:49:2900062377891TRLO0LSE
920369.00 08:49:2900062377890TRLO0LSE
382369.00 08:49:2900062377889TRLO0LSE
198368.50 09:03:4700062378644TRLO0LSE
229368.50 09:03:4700062378645TRLO0LSE
340368.50 09:09:3400062379029TRLO0LSE
29368.50 09:09:3400062379028TRLO0LSE
230368.50 09:23:4800062379599TRLO0LSE
229368.50 09:29:3200062380002TRLO0LSE
1836368.50 09:29:3200062380004TRLO0LSE
599368.50 09:29:3200062380003TRLO0LSE
400368.00 09:33:5100062380173TRLO0LSE
1485368.00 09:33:5100062380174TRLO0LSE
66368.00 09:48:4400062380899TRLO0LSE
505368.00 09:48:4400062380898TRLO0LSE
78368.00 09:48:4400062380897TRLO0LSE
1371368.00 09:48:4400062380896TRLO0LSE
1158368.50 10:09:1000062381695TRLO0LSE
454368.50 10:09:1000062381694TRLO0LSE
200368.50 10:09:1000062381693TRLO0LSE
236368.50 11:20:2400062384291TRLO0LSE
232368.50 11:20:2400062384290TRLO0LSE
113368.50 11:38:3700062384819TRLO0LSE
400368.00 12:10:3100062385612TRLO0LSE
179369.00 12:24:0400062385865TRLO0LSE
190369.00 12:32:3000062386083TRLO0LSE
1558369.00 12:32:3000062386082TRLO0 LSE
1204369.00 12:32:3000062386081TRLO0LSE
442369.00 12:32:3000062386080TRLO0LSE
742369.00 12:35:5400062386169TRLO0LSE
1363368.50 13:07:5400062387126TRLO0LSE
358368.50 13:07:5400062387121TRLO0LSE
1572369.00 13:07:5400062387125TRLO0LSE
19369.00 13:07:5400062387124TRLO0LSE
422369.00 13:07:5400062387123TRLO0LSE
104369.00 13:07:5400062387122TRLO0LSE
894369.50 13:59:5000062389430TRLO0LSE
679369.50 13:59:5000062389429TRLO0LSE
329369.50 13:59:5100062389434TRLO0LSE
230369.50 13:59:5100062389433TRLO0LSE
1875370.00 14:02:2800062389552TRLO0LSE
822370.00 14:07:2800062389678TRLO0LSE
769370.00 14:07:2800062389677TRLO0LSE
450370.00 14:07:2800062389676TRLO0LSE
166370.50 14:28:2800062390279TRLO0LSE
750370.50 14:28:2800062390278TRLO0LSE
139370.50 14:28:2800062390281TRLO0LSE
629370.50 14:28:2800062390280TRLO0LSE
143370.50 14:28:2800062390283TRLO0LSE
646370.50 14:28:2800062390282TRLO0LSE
143370.50 14:28:2800062390285TRLO0LSE
646370.50 14:28:2800062390284TRLO0LSE
143370.50 14:28:2800062390287TRLO0LSE
646370.50 14:28:2800062390286TRLO0LSE
115370.50 14:28:2800062390289TRLO0LSE
517370.50 14:28:2800062390288TRLO0LSE
115370.50 14:28:2800062390291TRLO0LSE
517370.50 14:28:2800062390290TRLO0LSE
166370.50 14:28:2800062390293TRLO0LSE
750370.50 14:28:2800062390292TRLO0LSE
166370.50 14:28:2800062390295TRLO0LSE
149370.50 14:28:2800062390294TRLO0LSE
144370.50 14:28:2800062390297TRLO0LSE
648370.50 14:28:2800062390296TRLO0LSE
144370.50 14:28:3400062390298TRLO0LSE
139370.50 14:29:4000062390317TRLO0LSE
42370.50 14:29:4000062390316TRLO0LSE
139370.50 14:29:4000062390319TRLO0LSE
629370.50 14:29:4000062390318TRLO0LSE
139370.50 14:29:4000062390321TRLO0LSE
629370.50 14:29:4000062390320TRLO0LSE
370370.00 14:41:4000062391720TRLO0LSE
57370.00 14:41:4000062391717TRLO0LSE
467370.00 14:41:4000062391716TRLO0LSE
275370.00 14:41:4000062391715TRLO0LSE
574370.00 14:41:4000062391714TRLO0LSE
2007370.00 14:41:4000062391724TRLO0LSE
54370.00 14:41:4000062391723TRLO0LSE
126370.00 14:41:4000062391721TRLO0LSE
238370.50 14:48:3400062392102TRLO0LSE
90370.50 14:48:3400062392104TRLO0LSE
408370.50 14:48:3400062392103TRLO0LSE
722370.50 14:54:2400062392511TRLO0LSE
62370.50 14:54:2400062392510TRLO0LSE
280370.50 14:54:2400062392509TRLO0LSE
469370.50 14:59:2400062392711TRLO0LSE
112370.50 14:59:2400062392710TRLO0LSE
506370.50 14:59:2400062392709TRLO0LSE
104370.50 14:59:3400062392718TRLO0LSE
468370.50 14:59:3400062392717TRLO0LSE
481370.50 14:59:3400062392719TRLO0LSE
481370.50 14:59:3400062392720TRLO0LSE
481370.50 14:59:3400062392721TRLO0LSE
481370.50 14:59:3400062392722TRLO0LSE
481370.50 14:59:3400062392723TRLO0LSE
569372.00 15:29:4800062394324TRLO0LSE
753372.00 15:29:4800062394323TRLO0LSE
3360374.50 15:29:5000062394327TRLO0LSE
293374.50 15:29:5000062394326TRLO0LSE
900374.50 15:29:5000062394325TRLO0LSE
550374.50 15:29:5000062394331TRLO0LSE
745374.50 15:29:5000062394330TRLO0LSE
585374.50 15:29:5000062394329TRLO0LSE
166374.50 15:29:5000062394328TRLO0LSE
646374.50 15:29:5000062394336TRLO0LSE
150374.50 15:29:5000062394335TRLO0LSE
150374.50 15:29:5000062394334TRLO0LSE
150374.50 15:29:5000062394333TRLO0LSE
150374.50 15:29:5000062394332TRLO0LSE
94374.00 15:31:1000062394428TRLO0LSE
306374.00 15:40:0700062394749TRLO0LSE
600374.00 15:40:0700062394748TRLO0LSE
600374.00 15:40:0700062394747TRLO0LSE
1374.00 15:40:0700062394746TRLO0LSE
207374.00 15:40:0700062394745TRLO0LSE
45374.00 15:40:0700062394744TRLO0LSE
393374.00 15:40:0700062394743TRLO0LSE
150374.00 15:40:0700062394742TRLO0LSE
600374.00 15:40:0700062394741TRLO0LSE
450374.00 15:40:0700062394740TRLO0LSE
150374.00 15:40:0700062394739TRLO0LSE
442374.00 15:40:0700062394738TRLO0LSE
158374.00 15:40:0700062394737TRLO0LSE
300374.00 15:40:0700062394736TRLO0LSE
150374.00 15:40:0700062394735TRLO0LSE
1444374.00 15:40:0700062394734TRLO0LSE
356374.00 15:40:0700062394733TRLO0LSE
150374.00 15:40:0700062394732TRLO0LSE
1099374.00 15:40:0700062394731TRLO0LSE
429374.00 15:40:0700062394751TRLO0LSE
417374.00 15:40:0700062394750TRLO0LSE
427374.00 15:40:0700062394753TRLO0LSE
626374.00 15:40:0700062394752TRLO0LSE
1058374.00 15:40:0700062394756TRLO0LSE
427374.00 15:40:0700062394755TRLO0LSE
626374.00 15:40:0700062394754TRLO0LSE
693373.00 15:48:4400062395094TRLO0LSE
673373.00 15:49:0400062395118TRLO0LSE
682373.00 15:49:1400062395126TRLO0LSE
418373.00 15:49:1400062395125TRLO0LSE
1995372.50 15:52:5600062395325TRLO0LSE
7372.50 15:52:5600062395326TRLO0LSE
57372.00 15:58:2100062395562TRLO0LSE
57372.00 16:08:2700062395972TRLO0LSE
36372.00 16:12:1900062396248TRLO0LSE
60372.00 16:12:1900062396247TRLO0LSE
25372.00 16:12:1900062396246TRLO0LSE
34372.00 16:12:1900062396245TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
