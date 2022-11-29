The Gestore dei Servizi (GSE) energy agency says that Italy's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 24.2 GW at the end of September.Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 24.2 GW at the end of September, according to a new quarterly update by Italian state-owned energy agency GSE. The agency said that 1,612 MW of PV systems were installed in Italy in the first nine months of the year. "The growth, which follows eight years of relative stability in the PV sector, affects all plant typologies, all regions, and the main cities of the country," the GSE said. Around 32 MW of this ...

