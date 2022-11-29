Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces High-Grade Drill Results - Highest Grade to Date

Mineralisation Extended - Multiple Intersections Highest Grade of 6.78% Li2O reported Ongoing Resource Extension and Infill Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana, West Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results reported for a further 10,679m of exploration and infill diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom and Grasscutter West deposits, part of the now completed resource evaluation and exploration RC and DD programme.
- Newly reported drilling results fall both within and outside the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); extending mineralisation at the Ewoyaa North-East and Ewoyaa Main deposits, defining new mineralisation from surface at the Kaampakrom North deposit and providing further confidence in Resource conversion at the Kaampakrom West deposit.
- Multiple high-grade exploration drill intersections outside of the current MRE reported at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of:
- GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
- GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
- GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
- GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
- GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
- GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
- GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
- GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
- GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
- GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
- GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
- GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
- GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
- Broad and high-grade infill drill intersections within the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, including highlights of:
- GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
- GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
- GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
- GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
- GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
- GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
- Highest grade of 6.78% Li2O confirmed in previously reported hole GDD0071 from 31m to 32m (refer RNS of 20 October 2022), and additional high-grades of 5.14% Li2O in hole GDD0090 from 30m to 31m and 4.78% Li2O from 31m to 31.8m.
- Approximately 37,000m of results from the 47,000m drilling programme reported to date.
- Recently announced Pre-Feasibility Study (refer RNS of 22 September 2022) delivers exceptional financial outcomes for a 2Mtpa operation, producing an average c. 255,000tpa of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation:
- LOM revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, Post-tax NPV8 of US$1.33bn, IRR of 224% over 12.5 years
- US$125m capital cost with industry-leading payback period of <5 months
- C1 cash operating costs of US$278 per tonne of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate Free on Board ("FOB") Ghana Port, after by-product credits
- Average Life of Mine ("LOM") EBITDA of US$248m per annum
- 18.9Mt at 1.24% Li2O Maiden Ore Reserve
- Average annualised US$1,359/dry metric tonne SC6 pricing used
Commenting on the Company's latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said:
"Drilling continues to deliver high-grade drill intersections both within and outside the current MRE.
"This latest batch of results has delivered multiple drill intersections outside the resource footprint at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m and 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.
"Drilling has returned high-grade results at the Kaampakrom West deposit, including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m, in addition to our highest-grade assay result of 6.78% Li2O over a 1m interval in drilling at the Ewoyaa Main 'Starter Pit' for this programme.
"We have reported approximately 37,000m of the 47,000m programme to date, with 10,000m of assays pending and a Resource upgrade expected early 2023. The increased Resource estimate will inform a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeted for completion in mid-2023.
"With the Pre-Feasibility Study now delivered, the Mining Licence application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the Company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years."
New Drilling Results:
Further assay results have been received for an additional 10,679m of RC and DD drilling from the recently completed drill programme at the Ewoyaa Project. Multiple high-grade drill intersections are reported for exploration drilling results outside of the currently defined Resource at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West and deposits (refer Table 1, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
High-grade infill drill intersections are reported within the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, which fall within the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O MRE (refer Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
Table 1: High-grade exploration drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum of 4m internal dilution at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits.
Hole ID
Target
Deposit
From m
To m
Interval m
Hole depth m
assay Li2O %
Intersection
metal content
Li x m
GRC0785
EXPL
NE
111
146
35
190
1.48
GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
51.68
GRC0760
EXPL
NE
155
182
27
240
1.70
GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
45.94
GRC0769
EXPL
KPKW
51
97
46
119
0.96
GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
44.16
GRC0775
EXPL
KPKW
72
92
20
150
1.85
GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
37.00
GRC0777
EXPL
KPKW
108
132
24
180
1.42
GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
34.12
GRC0763
EXPL
NE
163
189
26
270
1.25
GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
32.56
GRC0759A
EXPL
NE
114
131
17
230
1.69
GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
28.73
GRC0777
EXPL
KPKW
140
154
14
180
1.89
GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
26.42
GRC0775
EXPL
KPKW
117
130
13
150
1.91
GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
24.80
GRC0800
EXPL
Main
263
286
23
347
1.00
GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
23.01
GRC0759A
EXPL
NE
148
166
18
230
1.24
GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
22.31
GRC0779
EXPL
NE
137
151
14
272
1.43
GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
19.98
GRC0776
EXPL
NE
190
200
10
260
1.95
GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
19.51
GRC0798
EXPL
Main
254
267
13
322
1.16
GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m
15.09
GRC0796
EXPL
Main
237
248
11
300
1.32
GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m
14.53
GRC0762
EXPL
NE
81
88
7
223
1.88
GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m
13.16
GRC0799
EXPL
NE
182
194
12
210
0.99
GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m
11.92
GRC0755
EXPL
GrassW
172
194
22
241
0.53
GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m
11.66
Table 2: High-grade infill drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum of 4m of internal dilution at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits.
Hole ID
Target
Deposit
From m
To m
Interval m
Hole depth m
assay Li2O %
Intersection
metal content
Li x m
GDD0090
IND
NE
14.3
77.9
63.6
114
1.86
GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
118.02
GDD0089
MEA
Main
15
83
68
90.8
1.37
GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
92.88
GRC0756
MEA
Main
29
89
60
90
1.35
GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
81.23
GDD0098
IND
Main
38.6
63
24.4
170.4
1.72
GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
41.94
GDD0090
IND
NE
79.5
97.4
17.9
114
1.36
GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
24.41
GDD0094
IND
Main
46
67
21
95.4
0.95
GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
19.97
GDD0096
IND
Main
45
62
17
83.4
0.95
GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m
16.07
GRC0781
IND
KPKW
80
88
8
110
1.74
GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m
13.95
Exploration drilling results outside the 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O Resource continue to demonstrate further resource scale potential at the Ewoyaa Project, where multiple new drilling intersections have confirmed mineralisation extensions at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4).
Resource infill drilling results received to date at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits have confirmed good mineralisation continuity and increased resource confidence on a nominal 40m x 40m Indicated grid and 20m x 20m Measured grid. Measured drilling targeted the first 1.5 to 2 years of planned production at the Ewoyaa Main deposit. Additionally, infill drilling provided further material for test-work and customer acceptance samples within the planned starter pit.
High grades were reported within the Kaampakrom West deposit including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m.
Sample preparation was completed by Intertek Ghana and assay by Intertek Perth with all reported results passing QA/QC protocols, providing confidence in reported results.
Figure 1: Location of reported assay results with highlight drill intersections.
Figure 2: Cross-section A-A' showing assay results received for GDD0089 at the Ewoyaa Starter Pit deposit.
Figure 3: Cross-section B-B' assay results received forGRC0775 and GRC0777 at the Kaampakrom West target.
Figure 4: Cross-section C-C' assay results received for GDD0090, GRC0776 and GRC0772 at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.
Competent Persons
Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Lennard Kolff (MEcon. Geol., BSc. Hons ARSM), Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Kolff is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists who has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules. Mr Kolff consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Information in this report relating to Mineral Resources was compiled by Shaun Searle, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Searle has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Searle is a director of Ashmore. Ashmore and the Competent Person are independent of the Company and other than being paid fees for services in compiling this report, neither has any financial interest (direct or contingent) in the Company. Mr Searle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The reported Ore Reserves have been compiled by Mr Harry Warries. Mr Warries is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of Mining Focus Consultants Pty Ltd. He has sufficient experience, relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' of December 2012 ("JORC Code") as prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia. Mr Warries gives Atlantic Lithium Limited consent to use this reserve estimate in reports.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.
Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
Appendix 1 - New drill intersections reported in hole ID order, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum 4m of internal dilution.
Hole ID
Hole target
Deposit
From m
To m
Interval m
Hole depth m
Assay Li2O %
Intersection
Comment
metal content Li x m
GDD0089
MEA
Main
1.2
6
4.8
90.8
0.41
GDD0089: 4.8m at 0.41% Li2O from 1.2m
1.96
GDD0089
MEA
Main
15
83
68
90.8
1.37
GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
92.88
GDD0089
MEA
Main
84.9
85.9
1
90.8
1.49
GDD0089: 1m at 1.49% Li2O from 84.9m
1.49
GDD0090
IND
NE
14.3
77.9
63.6
114
1.86
GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
118.02
GDD0090
IND
NE
79.5
97.4
17.9
114
1.36
GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
24.41
GDD0090
IND
NE
98.4
99.3
0.9
114
1.37
GDD0090: 0.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 98.4m
1.23
GDD0091
IND
NE
3
4
1
90.8
0.70
GDD0091: 1m at 0.7% Li2O from 3m
0.70
GDD0094
IND
Main
12
14
2
95.4
0.44
GDD0094: 2m at 0.44% Li2O from 12m
0.88
GDD0094
IND
Main
46
67
21
95.4
0.95
GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
19.97
GDD0094
IND
Main
68.6
73.5
4.9
95.4
0.41
GDD0094: 4.9m at 0.41% Li2O from 68.6m
2.01
GDD0096
IND
Main
19
21
2
83.4
0.70
GDD0096: 2m at 0.7% Li2O from 19m
1.39
GDD0096
IND
Main
45
62
17
83.4
0.95
GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m
16.07
GDD0098
IND
Main
38.6
63
24.4
170.4
1.72
GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
41.94
GDD0098
IND
Main
99.9
111.3
11.4
170.4
0.79
GDD0098: 11.4m at 0.79% Li2O from 99.9m
9.00
GDD0098
IND
Main
111.7
119.9
8.2
170.4
0.57
GDD0098: 8.2m at 0.58% Li2O from 111.7m
4.70
GDD0098
IND
Main
120.4
127.5
7.1
170.4
0.48
GDD0098: 7.1m at 0.49% Li2O from 120.4m
3.44
GDD0098
IND
Main
128.1
137.3
9.2
170.4
0.93
GDD0098: 9.2m at 0.93% Li2O from 128.1m
8.55
GDD0098
IND
Main
141.8
143.8
2
170.4
0.45
GDD0098: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 141.8m
0.89
GDD0098
IND
Main
147.5
148.3
0.8
170.4
0.83
GDD0098: 0.8m at 0.83% Li2O from 147.5m
0.66
GRC0755
EXPL
GrassW
82
89
7
241
1.18
GRC0755: 7m at 1.19% Li2O from 82m
8.28
GRC0755
EXPL
GrassW
172
194
22
241
0.53
GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m
11.66
GRC0756
MEA
Main
17
18
1
90
0.41
GRC0756: 1m at 0.41% Li2O from 17m
0.41
GRC0756
MEA
Main
29
89
60
90
1.35
GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
81.23
GRC0757
EXPL
NE
117
122
5
230
1.32
GRC0757: 5m at 1.32% Li2O from 117m
6.59
GRC0757
EXPL
NE
127
135
8
230
0.82
GRC0757: 8m at 0.82% Li2O from 127m
6.52
GRC0758
EXPL
GrassW
66
74
8
250
1.15
GRC0758: 8m at 1.16% Li2O from 66m
9.23
GRC0758
EXPL
GrassW
81
83
2
250
0.91
GRC0758: 2m at 0.91% Li2O from 81m
1.82
GRC0758
EXPL
GrassW
173
175
2
250
0.85
GRC0758: 2m at 0.85% Li2O from 173m
1.70
GRC0759A
EXPL
NE
114
131
17
230
1.69
GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
28.73
GRC0759A
EXPL
NE
148
166
18
230
1.24
GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
22.31
GRC0760
EXPL
NE
155
182
27
240
1.70
GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
45.94
GRC0761
EXPL
NE
142
145
3
300
0.90
GRC0761: 3m at 0.9% Li2O from 142m
2.69
GRC0761
EXPL
NE
233
239
6
300
1.30
GRC0761: 6m at 1.31% Li2O from 233m
7.82
GRC0762
EXPL
NE
81
88
7
223
1.88
GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m
13.16
GRC0762
EXPL
NE
177
182
5
223
1.58
GRC0762: 5m at 1.58% Li2O from 177m
7.89
GRC0762
EXPL
NE
185
188
3
223
1.67
GRC0762: 3m at 1.67% Li2O from 185m
5.01
GRC0763
EXPL
NE
163
189
26
270
1.25
GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
32.56
GRC0763
EXPL
NE
192
193
1
270
1.65
GRC0763: 1m at 1.65% Li2O from 192m
1.65
GRC0764
EXPL
KPKW
29
31
2
70
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0765
EXPL
KPKW
38
42
4
60
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0766
EXPL
NE
146
148
2
205
1.41
GRC0766: 2m at 1.41% Li2O from 146m
2.82
GRC0767
EXPL
KPKW
80
82
2
100
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0768
IND
KPKW
29
39
10
100
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0768
IND
KPKW
59
60
1
100
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0769
EXPL
KPKW
51
97
46
119
0.96
GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
44.16
GRC0770
EXPL
KPKW
58
61
3
180
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0770
EXPL
KPKW
149
150
1
180
no significant intersections
GRC0771
EXPL
KPKW
78
82
4
170
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0772
EXPL
NE
181
183
2
220
0.95
GRC0772: 2m at 0.95% Li2O from 181m
1.90
GRC0773
IND
KPKW
41
43
2
60
0.45
GRC0773: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 41m
weathered pegmatite
0.89
GRC0774
IND
KPKW
56
73
17
100
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0775
EXPL
KPKW
72
92
20
150
1.85
GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
37.00
GRC0775
EXPL
KPKW
117
130
13
150
1.91
GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
24.80
GRC0776
EXPL
NE
190
200
10
260
1.95
GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
19.51
GRC0777
EXPL
KPKW
108
132
24
180
1.42
GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
34.12
GRC0777
EXPL
KPKW
140
154
14
180
1.89
GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
26.42
GRC0778
EXPL
KPKW
35
40
5
60
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0779
EXPL
NE
137
151
14
272
1.43
GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
19.98
GRC0780
IND
KPKW
55
57
2
85
2.04
GRC0780: 2m at 2.04% Li2O from 55m
4.08
GRC0781
IND
KPKW
80
88
8
110
1.74
GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m
13.95
GRC0782
EXPL
KPKW
54
59
5
102
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0782
EXPL
KPKW
72
74
2
102
no significant intersections
GRC0782
EXPL
KPKW
79
80
1
102
no significant intersections
GRC0782
EXPL
KPKW
83
85
2
102
no significant intersections
GRC0783
EXPL
KPKW
70
71
1
100
0.66
GRC0783: 1m at 0.66% Li2O from 70m
0.66
GRC0784
EXPL
KPKW
51
53
2
76
0.64
GRC0784: 2m at 0.64% Li2O from 51m
1.27
GRC0785
EXPL
NE
111
146
35
190
1.48
GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
51.68
GRC0786
EXPL
KPKW
70
72
2
100
1.18
GRC0786: 2m at 1.18% Li2O from 70m
2.36
GRC0787
EXPL
KPKW
90
94
4
114
no significant intersections
GRC0788
EXPL
KPKN
80
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0789
EXPL
KPKN
120
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0790
EXPL
NE
31
32
1
190
no significant intersections
GRC0790
EXPL
NE
130
134
4
190
no significant intersections
GRC0790
EXPL
NE
144
154
10
190
no significant intersections
GRC0791
EXPL
KPKN
108
109
1
132
1.75
GRC0791: 1m at 1.75% Li2O from 108m
1.75
GRC0792
EXPL
KPKN
170
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0793
EXPL
NE
200
205
5
280
1.29
GRC0793: 5m at 1.29% Li2O from 200m
6.43
GRC0794
EXPL
KPKN
108
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0795
EXPL
KPKN
90
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0796
EXPL
Main
237
248
11
300
1.32
GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m
14.53
GRC0797
EXPL
NE
350
no pegmatite intercepted
GRC0798
EXPL
Main
243
248
5
322
1.13
GRC0798: 5m at 1.13% Li2O from 243m
5.64
GRC0798
EXPL
Main
254
267
13
322
1.16
GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m
15.09
GRC0799
EXPL
NE
182
194
12
210
0.99
GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m
11.92
GRC0800
EXPL
Main
263
286
23
347
1.00
GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
23.01
GRC0800
EXPL
Main
294
296
2
347
1.21
GRC0800: 2m at 1.21% Li2O from 294m
2.41
GRC0801
EXPL
Main
246
255
9
363
no significant intersections
GRC0801
EXPL
Main
341
349
8
363
no significant intersections
GRC0802
EXPL
Main
212
219
7
350
0.90
GRC0802: 7m at 0.9% Li2O from 212m
6.28
GRC0803
EXPL
KPKN
34
37
3
100
0.95
GRC0803: 3m at 0.95% Li2O from 34m
2.84
GRC0803
EXPL
KPKN
40
45
5
100
0.92
GRC0803: 5m at 0.92% Li2O from 40m
4.58
GRC0804
EXPL
Main
2
12
10
386
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0804
EXPL
Main
351
368
17
386
no significant intersections
GRC0804
EXPL
Main
379
380
1
386
no significant intersections
GRC0804
EXPL
Main
385
386
1
386
no significant intersections
GRC0805
EXPL
KPKN
72
79
7
119
1.26
GRC0805: 7m at 1.26% Li2O from 72m
8.80
GRC0806
EXPL
KPKN
27
34
7
120
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0806
EXPL
KPKN
52
54
2
120
no significant intersections
GRC0807
EXPL
KPKN
51
56
5
110
0.83
GRC0807: 5m at 0.83% Li2O from 51m
4.13
GRC0807
EXPL
KPKN
60
61
1
110
0.40
GRC0807: 1m at 0.4% Li2O from 60m
0.40
GRC0808
EXPL
KPKN
36
42
6
80
no significant intersections
weathered pegmatite
GRC0809
EXPL
Main
256
266
10
340
0.91
GRC0809: 10m at 0.92% Li2O from 256m
9.14
GRC0810
EXPL
KPKN
67
68
1
110
1.01
GRC0810: 1m at 1.01% Li2O from 67m
1.01
