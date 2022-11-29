Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces High-Grade Drill Results - Highest Grade to Date

Mineralisation Extended - Multiple Intersections Highest Grade of 6.78% Li2O reported Ongoing Resource Extension and Infill Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Assay results reported for a further 10,679m of exploration and infill diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom and Grasscutter West deposits, part of the now completed resource evaluation and exploration RC and DD programme.

Newly reported drilling results fall both within and outside the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); extending mineralisation at the Ewoyaa North-East and Ewoyaa Main deposits, defining new mineralisation from surface at the Kaampakrom North deposit and providing further confidence in Resource conversion at the Kaampakrom West deposit.

Multiple high-grade exploration drill intersections outside of the current MRE reported at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of: GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m

Broad and high-grade infill drill intersections within the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, including highlights of: GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m

Highest grade of 6.78% Li2O confirmed in previously reported hole GDD0071 from 31m to 32m (refer RNS of 20 October 2022), and additional high-grades of 5.14% Li2O in hole GDD0090 from 30m to 31m and 4.78% Li2O from 31m to 31.8m.

Approximately 37,000m of results from the 47,000m drilling programme reported to date.

Recently announced Pre-Feasibility Study ( refer RNS of 22 September 2022 ) delivers exceptional financial outcomes for a 2Mtpa operation, producing an average c. 255,000tpa of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation: LOM revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, Post-tax NPV8 of US$1.33bn, IRR of 224% over 12.5 years US$125m capital cost with industry-leading payback period of <5 months C1 cash operating costs of US$278 per tonne of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate Free on Board ("FOB") Ghana Port, after by-product credits Average Life of Mine ("LOM") EBITDA of US$248m per annum 18.9Mt at 1.24% Li2O Maiden Ore Reserve Average annualised US$1,359/dry metric tonne SC6 pricing used



Commenting on the Company's latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"Drilling continues to deliver high-grade drill intersections both within and outside the current MRE.

"This latest batch of results has delivered multiple drill intersections outside the resource footprint at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m and 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.

"Drilling has returned high-grade results at the Kaampakrom West deposit, including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m, in addition to our highest-grade assay result of 6.78% Li2O over a 1m interval in drilling at the Ewoyaa Main 'Starter Pit' for this programme.

"We have reported approximately 37,000m of the 47,000m programme to date, with 10,000m of assays pending and a Resource upgrade expected early 2023. The increased Resource estimate will inform a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeted for completion in mid-2023.

"With the Pre-Feasibility Study now delivered, the Mining Licence application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the Company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years."

New Drilling Results:

Further assay results have been received for an additional 10,679m of RC and DD drilling from the recently completed drill programme at the Ewoyaa Project. Multiple high-grade drill intersections are reported for exploration drilling results outside of the currently defined Resource at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West and deposits (refer Table 1, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).

High-grade infill drill intersections are reported within the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, which fall within the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O MRE (refer Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).

Table 1: High-grade exploration drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum of 4m internal dilution at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits.

Hole ID Target Deposit From m To m Interval m Hole depth m assay Li2O % Intersection metal content Li x m GRC0785 EXPL NE 111 146 35 190 1.48 GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m 51.68 GRC0760 EXPL NE 155 182 27 240 1.70 GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m 45.94 GRC0769 EXPL KPKW 51 97 46 119 0.96 GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m 44.16 GRC0775 EXPL KPKW 72 92 20 150 1.85 GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m 37.00 GRC0777 EXPL KPKW 108 132 24 180 1.42 GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m 34.12 GRC0763 EXPL NE 163 189 26 270 1.25 GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m 32.56 GRC0759A EXPL NE 114 131 17 230 1.69 GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m 28.73 GRC0777 EXPL KPKW 140 154 14 180 1.89 GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m 26.42 GRC0775 EXPL KPKW 117 130 13 150 1.91 GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m 24.80 GRC0800 EXPL Main 263 286 23 347 1.00 GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m 23.01 GRC0759A EXPL NE 148 166 18 230 1.24 GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m 22.31 GRC0779 EXPL NE 137 151 14 272 1.43 GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m 19.98 GRC0776 EXPL NE 190 200 10 260 1.95 GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m 19.51 GRC0798 EXPL Main 254 267 13 322 1.16 GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m 15.09 GRC0796 EXPL Main 237 248 11 300 1.32 GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m 14.53 GRC0762 EXPL NE 81 88 7 223 1.88 GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m 13.16 GRC0799 EXPL NE 182 194 12 210 0.99 GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m 11.92 GRC0755 EXPL GrassW 172 194 22 241 0.53 GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m 11.66

Table 2: High-grade infill drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum of 4m of internal dilution at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits.

Hole ID Target Deposit From m To m Interval m Hole depth m assay Li2O % Intersection metal content Li x m GDD0090 IND NE 14.3 77.9 63.6 114 1.86 GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m 118.02 GDD0089 MEA Main 15 83 68 90.8 1.37 GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m 92.88 GRC0756 MEA Main 29 89 60 90 1.35 GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m 81.23 GDD0098 IND Main 38.6 63 24.4 170.4 1.72 GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m 41.94 GDD0090 IND NE 79.5 97.4 17.9 114 1.36 GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m 24.41 GDD0094 IND Main 46 67 21 95.4 0.95 GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m 19.97 GDD0096 IND Main 45 62 17 83.4 0.95 GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m 16.07 GRC0781 IND KPKW 80 88 8 110 1.74 GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m 13.95

Exploration drilling results outside the 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O Resource continue to demonstrate further resource scale potential at the Ewoyaa Project, where multiple new drilling intersections have confirmed mineralisation extensions at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Resource infill drilling results received to date at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits have confirmed good mineralisation continuity and increased resource confidence on a nominal 40m x 40m Indicated grid and 20m x 20m Measured grid. Measured drilling targeted the first 1.5 to 2 years of planned production at the Ewoyaa Main deposit. Additionally, infill drilling provided further material for test-work and customer acceptance samples within the planned starter pit.

High grades were reported within the Kaampakrom West deposit including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m.

Sample preparation was completed by Intertek Ghana and assay by Intertek Perth with all reported results passing QA/QC protocols, providing confidence in reported results.

Figure 1: Location of reported assay results with highlight drill intersections.

Figure 2: Cross-section A-A' showing assay results received for GDD0089 at the Ewoyaa Starter Pit deposit.

Figure 3: Cross-section B-B' assay results received forGRC0775 and GRC0777 at the Kaampakrom West target.

Figure 4: Cross-section C-C' assay results received for GDD0090, GRC0776 and GRC0772 at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.

Competent Persons

Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Lennard Kolff (MEcon. Geol., BSc. Hons ARSM), Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Kolff is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists who has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules. Mr Kolff consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report relating to Mineral Resources was compiled by Shaun Searle, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Searle has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Searle is a director of Ashmore. Ashmore and the Competent Person are independent of the Company and other than being paid fees for services in compiling this report, neither has any financial interest (direct or contingent) in the Company. Mr Searle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The reported Ore Reserves have been compiled by Mr Harry Warries. Mr Warries is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of Mining Focus Consultants Pty Ltd. He has sufficient experience, relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' of December 2012 ("JORC Code") as prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia. Mr Warries gives Atlantic Lithium Limited consent to use this reserve estimate in reports.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

Appendix 1 - New drill intersections reported in hole ID order, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum 4m of internal dilution.

Hole ID Hole target Deposit From m To m Interval m Hole depth m Assay Li2O % Intersection Comment metal content Li x m GDD0089 MEA Main 1.2 6 4.8 90.8 0.41 GDD0089: 4.8m at 0.41% Li2O from 1.2m 1.96 GDD0089 MEA Main 15 83 68 90.8 1.37 GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m 92.88 GDD0089 MEA Main 84.9 85.9 1 90.8 1.49 GDD0089: 1m at 1.49% Li2O from 84.9m 1.49 GDD0090 IND NE 14.3 77.9 63.6 114 1.86 GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m 118.02 GDD0090 IND NE 79.5 97.4 17.9 114 1.36 GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m 24.41 GDD0090 IND NE 98.4 99.3 0.9 114 1.37 GDD0090: 0.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 98.4m 1.23 GDD0091 IND NE 3 4 1 90.8 0.70 GDD0091: 1m at 0.7% Li2O from 3m 0.70 GDD0094 IND Main 12 14 2 95.4 0.44 GDD0094: 2m at 0.44% Li2O from 12m 0.88 GDD0094 IND Main 46 67 21 95.4 0.95 GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m 19.97 GDD0094 IND Main 68.6 73.5 4.9 95.4 0.41 GDD0094: 4.9m at 0.41% Li2O from 68.6m 2.01 GDD0096 IND Main 19 21 2 83.4 0.70 GDD0096: 2m at 0.7% Li2O from 19m 1.39 GDD0096 IND Main 45 62 17 83.4 0.95 GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m 16.07 GDD0098 IND Main 38.6 63 24.4 170.4 1.72 GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m 41.94 GDD0098 IND Main 99.9 111.3 11.4 170.4 0.79 GDD0098: 11.4m at 0.79% Li2O from 99.9m 9.00 GDD0098 IND Main 111.7 119.9 8.2 170.4 0.57 GDD0098: 8.2m at 0.58% Li2O from 111.7m 4.70 GDD0098 IND Main 120.4 127.5 7.1 170.4 0.48 GDD0098: 7.1m at 0.49% Li2O from 120.4m 3.44 GDD0098 IND Main 128.1 137.3 9.2 170.4 0.93 GDD0098: 9.2m at 0.93% Li2O from 128.1m 8.55 GDD0098 IND Main 141.8 143.8 2 170.4 0.45 GDD0098: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 141.8m 0.89 GDD0098 IND Main 147.5 148.3 0.8 170.4 0.83 GDD0098: 0.8m at 0.83% Li2O from 147.5m 0.66 GRC0755 EXPL GrassW 82 89 7 241 1.18 GRC0755: 7m at 1.19% Li2O from 82m 8.28 GRC0755 EXPL GrassW 172 194 22 241 0.53 GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m 11.66 GRC0756 MEA Main 17 18 1 90 0.41 GRC0756: 1m at 0.41% Li2O from 17m 0.41 GRC0756 MEA Main 29 89 60 90 1.35 GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m 81.23 GRC0757 EXPL NE 117 122 5 230 1.32 GRC0757: 5m at 1.32% Li2O from 117m 6.59 GRC0757 EXPL NE 127 135 8 230 0.82 GRC0757: 8m at 0.82% Li2O from 127m 6.52 GRC0758 EXPL GrassW 66 74 8 250 1.15 GRC0758: 8m at 1.16% Li2O from 66m 9.23 GRC0758 EXPL GrassW 81 83 2 250 0.91 GRC0758: 2m at 0.91% Li2O from 81m 1.82 GRC0758 EXPL GrassW 173 175 2 250 0.85 GRC0758: 2m at 0.85% Li2O from 173m 1.70 GRC0759A EXPL NE 114 131 17 230 1.69 GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m 28.73 GRC0759A EXPL NE 148 166 18 230 1.24 GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m 22.31 GRC0760 EXPL NE 155 182 27 240 1.70 GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m 45.94 GRC0761 EXPL NE 142 145 3 300 0.90 GRC0761: 3m at 0.9% Li2O from 142m 2.69 GRC0761 EXPL NE 233 239 6 300 1.30 GRC0761: 6m at 1.31% Li2O from 233m 7.82 GRC0762 EXPL NE 81 88 7 223 1.88 GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m 13.16 GRC0762 EXPL NE 177 182 5 223 1.58 GRC0762: 5m at 1.58% Li2O from 177m 7.89 GRC0762 EXPL NE 185 188 3 223 1.67 GRC0762: 3m at 1.67% Li2O from 185m 5.01 GRC0763 EXPL NE 163 189 26 270 1.25 GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m 32.56 GRC0763 EXPL NE 192 193 1 270 1.65 GRC0763: 1m at 1.65% Li2O from 192m 1.65 GRC0764 EXPL KPKW 29 31 2 70 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0765 EXPL KPKW 38 42 4 60 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0766 EXPL NE 146 148 2 205 1.41 GRC0766: 2m at 1.41% Li2O from 146m 2.82 GRC0767 EXPL KPKW 80 82 2 100 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0768 IND KPKW 29 39 10 100 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0768 IND KPKW 59 60 1 100 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0769 EXPL KPKW 51 97 46 119 0.96 GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m 44.16 GRC0770 EXPL KPKW 58 61 3 180 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0770 EXPL KPKW 149 150 1 180 no significant intersections GRC0771 EXPL KPKW 78 82 4 170 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0772 EXPL NE 181 183 2 220 0.95 GRC0772: 2m at 0.95% Li2O from 181m 1.90 GRC0773 IND KPKW 41 43 2 60 0.45 GRC0773: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 41m weathered pegmatite 0.89 GRC0774 IND KPKW 56 73 17 100 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0775 EXPL KPKW 72 92 20 150 1.85 GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m 37.00 GRC0775 EXPL KPKW 117 130 13 150 1.91 GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m 24.80 GRC0776 EXPL NE 190 200 10 260 1.95 GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m 19.51 GRC0777 EXPL KPKW 108 132 24 180 1.42 GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m 34.12 GRC0777 EXPL KPKW 140 154 14 180 1.89 GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m 26.42 GRC0778 EXPL KPKW 35 40 5 60 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0779 EXPL NE 137 151 14 272 1.43 GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m 19.98 GRC0780 IND KPKW 55 57 2 85 2.04 GRC0780: 2m at 2.04% Li2O from 55m 4.08 GRC0781 IND KPKW 80 88 8 110 1.74 GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m 13.95 GRC0782 EXPL KPKW 54 59 5 102 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0782 EXPL KPKW 72 74 2 102 no significant intersections GRC0782 EXPL KPKW 79 80 1 102 no significant intersections GRC0782 EXPL KPKW 83 85 2 102 no significant intersections GRC0783 EXPL KPKW 70 71 1 100 0.66 GRC0783: 1m at 0.66% Li2O from 70m 0.66 GRC0784 EXPL KPKW 51 53 2 76 0.64 GRC0784: 2m at 0.64% Li2O from 51m 1.27 GRC0785 EXPL NE 111 146 35 190 1.48 GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m 51.68 GRC0786 EXPL KPKW 70 72 2 100 1.18 GRC0786: 2m at 1.18% Li2O from 70m 2.36 GRC0787 EXPL KPKW 90 94 4 114 no significant intersections GRC0788 EXPL KPKN 80 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0789 EXPL KPKN 120 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0790 EXPL NE 31 32 1 190 no significant intersections GRC0790 EXPL NE 130 134 4 190 no significant intersections GRC0790 EXPL NE 144 154 10 190 no significant intersections GRC0791 EXPL KPKN 108 109 1 132 1.75 GRC0791: 1m at 1.75% Li2O from 108m 1.75 GRC0792 EXPL KPKN 170 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0793 EXPL NE 200 205 5 280 1.29 GRC0793: 5m at 1.29% Li2O from 200m 6.43 GRC0794 EXPL KPKN 108 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0795 EXPL KPKN 90 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0796 EXPL Main 237 248 11 300 1.32 GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m 14.53 GRC0797 EXPL NE 350 no pegmatite intercepted GRC0798 EXPL Main 243 248 5 322 1.13 GRC0798: 5m at 1.13% Li2O from 243m 5.64 GRC0798 EXPL Main 254 267 13 322 1.16 GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m 15.09 GRC0799 EXPL NE 182 194 12 210 0.99 GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m 11.92 GRC0800 EXPL Main 263 286 23 347 1.00 GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m 23.01 GRC0800 EXPL Main 294 296 2 347 1.21 GRC0800: 2m at 1.21% Li2O from 294m 2.41 GRC0801 EXPL Main 246 255 9 363 no significant intersections GRC0801 EXPL Main 341 349 8 363 no significant intersections GRC0802 EXPL Main 212 219 7 350 0.90 GRC0802: 7m at 0.9% Li2O from 212m 6.28 GRC0803 EXPL KPKN 34 37 3 100 0.95 GRC0803: 3m at 0.95% Li2O from 34m 2.84 GRC0803 EXPL KPKN 40 45 5 100 0.92 GRC0803: 5m at 0.92% Li2O from 40m 4.58 GRC0804 EXPL Main 2 12 10 386 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0804 EXPL Main 351 368 17 386 no significant intersections GRC0804 EXPL Main 379 380 1 386 no significant intersections GRC0804 EXPL Main 385 386 1 386 no significant intersections GRC0805 EXPL KPKN 72 79 7 119 1.26 GRC0805: 7m at 1.26% Li2O from 72m 8.80 GRC0806 EXPL KPKN 27 34 7 120 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0806 EXPL KPKN 52 54 2 120 no significant intersections GRC0807 EXPL KPKN 51 56 5 110 0.83 GRC0807: 5m at 0.83% Li2O from 51m 4.13 GRC0807 EXPL KPKN 60 61 1 110 0.40 GRC0807: 1m at 0.4% Li2O from 60m 0.40 GRC0808 EXPL KPKN 36 42 6 80 no significant intersections weathered pegmatite GRC0809 EXPL Main 256 266 10 340 0.91 GRC0809: 10m at 0.92% Li2O from 256m 9.14 GRC0810 EXPL KPKN 67 68 1 110 1.01 GRC0810: 1m at 1.01% Li2O from 67m 1.01

