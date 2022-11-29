Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2022

Unaudited Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022

Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX - V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 and to provide a corporate and operational update.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 30 September 2022)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$24.6 million and no debt (after paying US$11.3 million, being Eco's cash share of the Block 2B well) as of September 30, 2022.

The Company had total assets of US$67.3 million, total liabilities of US$5.7 million and total equity of US$61.6 million.

As of November 27, 2022, the Company is expected to have approximately US$17.5 million cash and cash equivalents at the end of November 2022, following receipt of the initial proceeds from the sale of the Kozani project in the coming days referred to below.

Corporate:

On November 28, 2022, the Company closed the sale of its 100% interest in the Kozani Photovoltaic Development Project for total cash proceeds of €2.3 million (US$2.4 million). US$2 million is to be received by the Company by close of business on November 30, 2022, and the outstanding balance is expected to be received by year end 2022.

After 12 years with the Company, Eco's Non-executive Chairman, Moshe 'Peter' Peterburg has informed the Board of his plans to retire, as such, he will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2022, and will step down from the Company with immediate effect. The Company has commenced the process to find a replacement and, in the interim, Peter Nicol, currently a Non-executive Director, will assume the role of interim Non-executive Chairman. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

With regard to the closing of the acquisition of Azinam Group Limited ("Azinam"), and in accordance with the previously announced Share Purchase Agreement, the Company will shortly issue the balance of 1,625,000 Common Shares ("Azinam Shares") to the previous shareholders of Azinam representing the full and final number of Common Shares to be issued in respect of this transaction. These Common Shares are subject to a restrictive hold period of four months and one day (beginning on the date of issuance). The issuance of Common Shares is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and a further announcement will be made once such approval has been received and the Common Shares issued.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 2B (post period end)

In early October 2022, the Island Innovator Semi-Submersible Drilling Rig arrived on Block 2B, offshore South Africa, and operations on the Gazania-1 Exploration Well commenced.

The well was spudded on October 10, 2022, and reached target depth of 2,360m. However, evidence of commercial hydrocarbons was not found, and the well has been plugged and abandoned.

was spudded on October 10, 2022, and reached target depth of 2,360m. However, evidence of commercial hydrocarbons was not found, and the well has been plugged and abandoned. The JV Partners submitted a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa ("PASA") on November 15, 2022, for Block 2B, based on the existing oil discovery of AJ-1 and potential future operations. Well logging has been completed and the JV Partners now have time to conduct further analysis and integrate the well data to allow them to determine the next steps on the Block.

Block 3B/4B

The Company and its JV partners are progressing plans to conduct a two-well campaign on Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa.

As previously announced by the Operator of Block 3B/4B, a collaborative farm-out process (up to 55% gross WI), has been ongoing, and is now in a farm-out agreement negotiation stage. The JV partners will update the market as appropriate and should a farm-out agreement be concluded.

Namibia

Following recent significant hydrocarbon discoveries offshore Namibia, Eco continues to assess options for progressing exploration and commercial activity on its acreage.

Eco is witnessing considerable interest in its licences in Namibia and is currently assessing options, including a potential farm-out.

Guyana

As previously announced, Eco and its JV partners on the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, are currently drawing up plans to drill at least one well into light oil Cretaceous targets in the next Petroleum Agreement exploration phase which begins in 2023. Further updates will be made on this matter in due course.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Our main focus during the period, and through to recent weeks, was to execute a safe and environmentally friendly drilling campaign on the Gazania-1 exploration well, offshore South Africa. Although it was disappointing to not announce a commercial discovery, we can be proud of how we conducted our operations, which led to the well being drilled safely and on-time. We are now working with our JV partners on the licence to analyse the well data found and plan our next steps on the Block, which we believe contains significant untapped potential.

On Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa, we are making steady progress towards conducting a two well drilling campaign on the licence. The drilling preparations and program are expected to commence in 2023 and, as previously announced, a potential farm-out process is also underway on the licence. We look forward to updating the market on both of these workstreams as appropriate.

In Guyana, we remain highly optimistic about the potential contained within the Orinduik Block, and we are working with our JV partners to drill another well as quickly as possible. Guyana remains one of the most exciting exploration hotspots, alongside Orange Basin SA and Namibia, where we also hold a highly strategic acreage position, and we are working hard to deliver value for all our stakeholders across our asset portfolio in the near to medium term.

Finally, on behalf of the Board I would like to thank Moshe Peterburg for his tireless efforts during his tenure as Eco's Chairman for the past 12 years and since inception of the Company. He played a pivotal role in the development and success of the Company to date and we wish him all the best for a happy retirement and are pleased he will remain an important shareholder of Eco."

The Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2022, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis as at 30 September 2022, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

September 30, March 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 24,590,082 3,438,834 Short-term investments 52,618 52,618 Government receivable 32,656 27,487 Amounts owing by license partners, net 13,764 - Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,206,208 257,911 Assets held for sale 2,052,326 2,061,734 Total Current Assets 28,947,654 5,838,584 Non- Current Assets Investment in associate 9,092,557 9,277,162 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 29,253,034 30,753,034 Total Non-Current Assets 38,345,591 40,030,196 Total Assets 67,293,245 45,868,780 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,361,588 1,931,823 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 67,406 - Current liabilities related to assets held for sale 882,959 473,254 Warrant liability 1,395,066 3,241,762 Total Current Liabilities 5,707,019 5,646,839 Total Liabilities 5,707,019 5,646,839 Equity Share capital 113,930,574 63,141,609 Shares to be issued - 20,766,996 Restricted Share Units reserve 569,919 267,669 Warrants 14,778,272 7,806,000 Stock options 2,075,897 958,056 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,862,829) (1,309,727) Accumulated deficit (67,905,607) (51,408,662) Total Equity 61,586,226 40,221,941 Total Liabilities and Equity 67,293,245 45,868,780

Income Statement

Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue Interest income 36,325 3,911 56,452 8,435 36,325 3,911 56,452 8,435 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 210,605 206,327 479,914 410,087 Professional fees 240,894 142,540 460,579 181,499 Operating costs 11,097,960 34,953 13,041,411 417,818 General and administrative costs 350,864 200,960 608,154 309,357 Share-based compensation 750,667 5,888 1,751,886 11,710 Foreign exchange loss 690,794 99,153 975,221 53,222 Total operating expenses 13,341,784 689,821 17,317,165 1,383,693 Operating loss (13,305,459) (685,910) (17,260,713) (1,375,258) Fair value change in warrant liability 415,712 637,189 1,846,696 637,189 Share of losses of company accounted for at equity (92,302) - (184,605) - Net loss for the period from continuing operations (12,982,049) (48,721) (15,598,622) (738,069) Loss from discontinued operations, after-tax (800,210) (351,915) (898,323) (488,191) Net loss for the period (13,782,259) (400,636) (16,496,945) (1,226,260) Foreign currency translation adjustment (441,472) (21,484) (553,102) (8,235) Comprehensive loss for the period (14,223,731) (422,120) (17,050,047) (1,234,495) Net loss for the period attributed to: Equity holders of the parent (12,982,049) (421,643) (16,496,945) (1,226,260) Non-controlling interests - 21,007 - - (12,982,049) (400,636) (16,496,945) (1,226,260) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.038) (0.002) (0.052) (0.006) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 343,966,022 198,403,885 319,575,745 191,550,804

Cash Flow Statement

Six months ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities Net loss from continuing operations (15,598,622) (738,069) Net loss from discontinued operations (898,323) (488,191) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 1,751,886 11,710 Depreciation and amortization - 38,124 Accrued interest - 6,770 Revaluation of warrant liability (1,846,696) (637,189) Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity 184,605 - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable (5,169) 8,752 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,601,059 102,372 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (948,297) (7,730) Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows (171,294) - Net change in non-cash working capital items relating to discontinued operations 419,113 - Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 1,486,236 (247,066) (14,025,502) (1,950,517) Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate - (10,000,000) Short-term investments - 1,500,022 - (8,499,978) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net 35,662,446 - Issuance of shares - 4,793,789 Exercise of stock options 67,406 71,388 35,729,852 4,865,177 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,704,350 (5,585,318) Foreign exchange differences (553,102) (671) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,438,834 11,807,309 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 24,590,082 6,221,320

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

**ENDS**

