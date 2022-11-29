Replacement of legacy meters with a new AMI platform for 50,000 residential, industrial and commercial properties on the island

Enlit Europe 2022 Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, and its partner Manx Utilities, are progressing with the first phase of the roll-out of Smart Electricity Meters for 8,000 prepayment customers across the Isle of Man. Trilliant has also launched similar island deployments in Aruba, Malaysia and the Dominican Republic.

Manx Utilities is a statutory board of the Isle of Man Government and is the Island's only multi-utility with the sole responsibility of providing Isle of Man customers with safe, reliable, efficient and economic supplies of electricity, natural gas and clean water, as well as processing waste water. It additionally operates a successful energy trading enterprise.

This partnership enables smart capabilities for the Island by replacing their existing electricity meters with a new AMI platform, which will provide connectivity for nearly 50,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers with expansion options available to enable additional smart grid technologies in the future such as smart street lighting.

In 2021, Manx Utilities deployed Trilliant's technology which aims to deliver exceptional coverage, capacity, network longevity, stringent security, and overall performance across the Island's 572 km2 landscape.

The infrastructure upgrades have begun with 8,000 prepayment customers, whose legacy 'key' electricity meters are being replaced with smart meters. The meters operate on a 'pay as you go' system that customers can access using Manx Utilities' SmarterLiving app. In the app, prepayment customers can see updates on their energy usage and top up their credit. It allows them to gain greater visibility and understanding of their electricity consumption, which could help them to save on energy costs. Early indications from the rollout suggest that customers are embracing the benefits the smart meter and app offer them. With the rollout to prepayment customers reaching its halfway point, around 80% of top-ups are being made via the app.

The smart meters will notify Manx Utilities about power outages and energy use patterns. The electricity provider will be able to reduce waste by fine-tuning energy production based on insights from the smart electricity system.

Following the priority roll-out of smart meters to Manx Utilities' prepayment customers, upgrades will start for the remaining domestic, commercial and industrial locations.

"Partnering with Trilliant allows us to deliver a secure communications platform that supports the delivery of a clean energy system fit for the future," said Philip King, CEO, Manx Utilities. "Upgrading our metering infrastructure ensures that our customers have the power to manage their electricity use, enables quicker responses for network faults while also delivering on the Isle of Man Government's Climate Change Plan for 'net zero' by 2050."

"Manx Utilities is a wonderful partner that demonstrates how utilities can deliver forward-thinking smart solutions with benefits for businesses and residents," said Tom Tipple, Managing Director of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region, for Trilliant. "The Smart Island concept we jointly developed will focus on the efficiency of utilizing one powerful communication network to support a number of energy-efficient initiatives while minimizing cost."

About Manx Utilities

Manx Utilities provides electricity, wholesale natural gas, clean water, and wastewater processing on the Isle of Man. Manx Utilities' vision is "Sustainably Delivering Life's Essential Services for our Island". This will be realized by collaboration, innovation, and dedication to deliver excellent service for their customers and community and support their precious Island environment. The Isle of Man is the only 'entire nation' to hold UNESCO Biosphere status in the world.

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being "locked in" with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant's unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us atwww.trilliant.com.

