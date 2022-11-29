Cantourage partners with CannFX to bring medical cannabis from New Zealand to Germany for the first time

Not for release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution would be unlawful. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

BERLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantourage Group SE (FRA: HIGH), a European medical cannabis leader has formed a partnership with New Zealand's leading medical cannabis supplier, CannFX, to bring medical cannabis from New Zealand to Germany for the first time. From today, pharmacies and patients throughout Germany will have access to CannFX's first THC cultivar "Wappa". Cantourage plans to also make the products available in additional European markets, including the UK, in 2023.

CannFX was founded in 2019, with the vision to bring the benefits of New Zealand grown medical cannabis to patients globally. The company has signed agreements with cultivators in New Zealand to supply global markets with high-quality dried cannabis flowers. The product being released is the first of multiple strains that CannFX will make available together with Cantourage for the EU and UK markets.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, says: "We are excited about our partnership with CannFX. By integrating CannFX's products into our platform, we are delivering on our commitment to bring medical cannabis from across the world to Europe, thereby offering even more treatment choices to patients."

Bastiaan Kramer, CEO of CannFX, comments: "We feel privileged to be the first company to bring New Zealand medical cannabis products to patients and pharmacies in Europe, thanks to our collaboration with Cantourage. This represents an expansion of our global reach and at the same time, strengthens our commitment to New Zealand's cannabis industry. The EU and the UK are important and rapid expanding markets, and we look forward to playing a role in meeting the needs of a growing number of patients."

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a publicly listed, leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffman. Cantourage enables producers from all over the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market in a faster and more cost-effective way, while guaranteeing and developing the highest European quality standards. The company offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol. The company was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under the stock ticker "HIGH". For more information visit: https://www.cantourage.com/en/about

About CannFX

CannFX was founded in 2019 and is the brand that represents the majority of New Zealand's medical cannabis cultivators. The company has signed agreements with only the best cultivators in New Zealand to consistently grow, produce, and distribute the cleanest and highest-grade non-irradiated medical cannabis flower. New Zealand has set the most stringent quality standards in the world for the export of non-irradiated medical cannabis. CannFX is actively working to meet and exceed these standards so that patients benefit from the highest quality dried flower available on the market.

Learn more: https://cannfx.com

