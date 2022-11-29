A research group has developed a new methodology that shows PV systems located in the same area may have similar distributions of power ramps. The three-step method could be used for the dimensioning of rooftop arrays and scheduling the operation for the next day.A group of scientists from the DLR Institute of Networked Energy Systems in Germany has proposed to utilize a three-step method to quantify energy fluctuations in PV systems in an effort to estimate the flexibility potential of buildings and city districts hosting solar arrays. The novelty of the methodology consists of providing not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...