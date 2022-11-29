DJ Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities

29.11.2022

Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') announces its intention to issue EUR 500 million of subordinated green hybrid capital securities with first interest reset date after six years (NC6) and final maturity in 3022.

The purpose of the new issue is to refinance the outstanding EUR 349,978,000 of Ørsted's 6.25 % hybrid capital securities issued in 2013, which is callable at par on the first interest reset date, 26 June 2023, and to proactively manage Ørsted's hybrid capital portfolio. Today, Ørsted is also inviting holders of these securities to tender their holdings for purchase by Ørsted - see separate company announcement relating to the Tender Offer.

Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to investments into renewable energy projects in accordance with Ørsted's green finance framework, which has a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from Cicero (https://orsted.com/ en/Investors/Debt/Green-Financing).

Ørsted is rated Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody's, BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor's, and BBB+, stable outlook, by Fitch. Ørsted's new green hybrid capital securities are expected to receive the rating of Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard and Poor's, and BBB- by Fitch.

On this transaction, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and MUFG will act as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 7,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities.pdf News Source: Ritzau

