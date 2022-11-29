DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 605.4274

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46198

CODE: CP9U LN

ISIN: LU1602145036

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

