Quantexa And Vodafone Partner To Provide Even Better Experience For Vodafone Business Customers In The UK

Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform enables Vodafone to obtain a 360-Degree view of their customers and obtain new insights

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Quantexa - a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors - announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers.

Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform was chosen by Vodafone for its advanced capabilities in data management and customer insights which enabled Vodafone to marry difficult to match data sets across its business and learn more about their customers. As a result, Vodafone can make quick and confident decisions to provide their customers with more relevant offerings and improved service.

Quantexa's Decision Intelligence (DI) platform was commercially deployed on Vodafone's new Google Cloud environment and gives Vodafone insight into the interactions a customer has with them, including the products and services customers have purchased. Understanding customers from a 360-degree view will support the organization in giving prompts to the sales teams to drive timely client engagement. The new platform was delivered into commercial use with speed following a completed deal agreement in late Q1 of this year. It will initially be used in Vodafone's small to medium business customer segments, and Vodafone will extend the platform to include SoHo and large business customers over the coming months.

The partnership started when Quantexa joined Tomorrow Street - a joint-venture between Vodafone and the Luxembourg Government - that connects innovative technology companies, corporate partners, and Vodafone functions to establish and grow new business opportunities.

Quantexa works with clients across several industries including banking, insurance, telco, and the public sector including government. Vodafone is the first company in the UK telecommunications industry to use Quantexa's ground-breaking DI Platform to improve its customers' experience.

Nick Gliddon, UK Business Director, Vodafone, said, "We are delighted to be using Quantexa's state-of-the-art Decision Intelligence Platform to ensure we are maximising the value of data, making the best decisions for our customers, and improving the services we offer.As a technology communications company, we recognise the importance of working with innovative companies in emerging technology categories, like Quantexa. Vodafone's Tomorrow Street initiative to identify and accelerate innovation, is an exciting programme that we are delighted to work with."

Vishal Marria, CEO, Quantexa, said, "Forward-thinking organizations know they can only make strategic decisions and improve customer experiences using data that can be trusted. The first step is creating a single view of every customer. I'm thrilled that our Decision Intelligence Platform is helping Vodafone create a better experience for its business customers. I'm proud of what we've achieved alongside Tomorrow Street in what has been, and will continue to be, a fantastic collaboration. Creating long-term value from data is a focus of leading organizations world-wide and working with a leader like Vodafone in the telco space is an important milestone for the business."

