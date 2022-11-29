New provisions in the Philippines define interconnection standards, the certification of compliance requirements, and pricing methodologies, among other matters.The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has approved new rules for distributed energy resources (DERs) with capacities up to 1 MW. It said the new provisions will go into force within 15 days from publication in the country's official gazette. The new provisions introduce the possibility for distributed renewable energy system owners to be remunerated for up to 30% of the surplus power they inject into the grid. "The ...

