The "Germany Sustainable Tourism Market Size, Segmentation by Category and Geography, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sustainable Tourism in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Sustainable tourism minimizes the negative impacts and maximize the positive impacts of tourism as an activity, while conserving resources or using them wisely in order to maintain their long-term viability. It takes full account of socioeconomic, cultural, environmental impacts and addresses the needs of visitors, industry, and host communities.
- The German sustainable tourism market had total revenues of $6.1 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2016 and 2021.
- The domestic segment accounted for the largest proportion of the market in 2021, with total revenues of $4.8 billion, equivalent to 79.3% of the market's overall value.
- In the Green Destinations' top 100 sustainable destinations for 2021, which selects the 100 best Good Practice Stories, two destinations were located in Germany.
