The "Germany Sustainable Tourism Market Size, Segmentation by Category and Geography, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable Tourism in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

Sustainable tourism minimizes the negative impacts and maximize the positive impacts of tourism as an activity, while conserving resources or using them wisely in order to maintain their long-term viability. It takes full account of socioeconomic, cultural, environmental impacts and addresses the needs of visitors, industry, and host communities.

The German sustainable tourism market had total revenues of $6.1 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2016 and 2021.

The domestic segment accounted for the largest proportion of the market in 2021, with total revenues of $4.8 billion, equivalent to 79.3% of the market's overall value.

In the Green Destinations' top 100 sustainable destinations for 2021, which selects the 100 best Good Practice Stories, two destinations were located in Germany.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the sustainable tourism market in Germany

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the sustainable tourism market in Germany

Leading company profiles reveal details of key sustainable tourism market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany sustainable tourism market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the Germany sustainable tourism market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the Germany sustainable tourism market in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany sustainable tourism market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up Germany's sustainable tourism market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Data

4. Market Segmentation

5. Market Outlook

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Macroeconomic Indicators

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Accor SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Booking Holdings Inc

Expedia Group Inc

Deutsche Bahn AG

Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ac95m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005594/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900