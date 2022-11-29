COLOTECT 3.0 is a non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test developed by BGI, and will be launched in early 2023. BGI plans to release pre-clinical case-control data for COLOTECT 3.0 at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The sensitivity for detecting CRC is 96.08%. The sensitivity for detecting advanced precancerous lesions (APL) is 52.5%, which is better than FIT products.

COLOTECT 3.0 is a non-invasive colorectal cancer (CRC) self-sampling test that can detect the methylation status of exfoliated cell genes and the Fecal Occult Blood in the stool. It can help screen for colorectal cancer and advanced precancerous lesions (APL) even in the absence of active bleeding lesions.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and the second deadly cancer worldwide. There were more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer in 2020. Older age, a history of bowel disease, a family history of related diseases, having type 2 diabetes, overweight or obesity, certain types of diet, smoking, and drinking are all risk factors that can lead to colorectal cancer. In recent years, the incidence rate of colorectal cancer among people younger than 50 has been increasing significantly.

As the tumor grows, patients may experience one or multiple symptoms, including blood in the stool, abdominal pain, and bloating. However, colorectal cancer usually does not produce symptoms in the early stages, which makes some patients undiagnosed until they are at the third or fourth stage and miss the best time for treatment. If colorectal cancer is diagnosed at early stages, the 5-year relative survival rate can be as high as 90%. Conversely, if it is diagnosed at stage IV, the 5-year survival rate will be only about 10%.

Non-invasive, painless, convenient, and designed with privacy in mind, COLOTECT 3.0 can help catch colorectal cancer early and save lives.

