Validated Claim Support Honored as Business of The Year & Records 40% Revenue Increase for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Validated Claim Support, LLC. (the "Company" "VCS" or "Validated") a privately held Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that tests consumer products New Jersey announces that they have won the Business of the Year Award with the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce. Validated also announces record earnings, up 40% from 2021 and plans for systematic expansion through Q2 2023.

Brian Ecclefield, Managing Director, notes the importance of the Business of the Year Award for team building and validation. "I am humbled and proud of our team for having made it to this critical juncture and for securing this prestigious award - it comes at such a great time for us as a growing business. A very special thank you to the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce, to our team of over 20 dedicated staff members, and to our wonderful product testing panel in the local North New Jersey area. Perhaps most importantly, I want to thank our friends, our family, and our investors for putting up with the significant challenges we faced as we worked to establish ourselves, overcoming everything that the world has thrown at us. Without you we would be nothing but a dream."

Ecclefield continues to describe the upward trends of the overall prevailing market conditions: "Finally, after 2 very long years, the skincare and personal care industries are booming once again with the Global Beauty Industry Market Cap at $534 billion USD. VCS is uniquely positioned to continue delivering on our promise to ensure that product manufacturers are held accountable for their label claims and product related marketing language, and in the long run, we hope to become a sought-after seal of approval for the global consumer."

Validated Takes on Additional Market Share and Continues to Grow

Vice President of VCS, Jane Tervooren, notes that the 2022 premium and prestige global beauty market continues to outpace the mass market, and the Global Beauty Industry is estimated to have grown 6% according to Statista (https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/beauty-personal-care/worldwide).

With recorded revenue growth of 40% for 2022, VCS looks to dramatically outperform even the thriving global industry that they service. According to Tervooren, "In order to keep up with the increasing demand from clients, we plan to expand our clinical staff by 25% by Q2 2023". Tervooren continues: "additional staff will enable VCS to scale up and handle a significant number of additional studies which we are not able to handle at the moment. Our goal is to accommodate our clients and offer timelines that will enable them to go to market as quickly and efficiently as possible, without compromising quality or cost".

Says Tervooren: "Anyone looking for an exciting and rewarding career in the cosmetic testing space should reach out to VCS. We are willing to train the brightest and most enthusiastic people who want to help us change the face of the skincare industry, uniquely bridging marketing and scientific research."

Validated Gives Back to the Local Community

As a company that tests products sold worldwide, Validated also has a noteworthy positive financial influence on the local community in North New Jersey. "Last year we paid over 1,500 unique site visitors, and this year we expect to double our outbound product tester 1099's" says Anna Hardy, Validated's Clinical Research Manager. "Often our studies payout over $50 per visit, and we are grateful to be able to financially support thousands of local people of all ages from diverse ethnic backgrounds." Anna continues, "The last few years have been very hard for everybody, and it genuinely feels good to be able to give a little bit back to the community."

VCS is constantly recruiting people of all different walks of life to participate in local clinical research to get paid for their time. Most studies payout $150 or more for 2-3 short 30-minute visits, and the types of studies conducted are always changing. Validated notes that they are proud to have directly compensated thousands of people from the local community over the last few years.

About Validated Claim Support & Clinical Testing Services

Founded in 2018, VCS conducts studies for major multinational cosmetic brands along with boutique beauty and niche startups. Validated is a service provider for product manufacturers, and their clinical research helps to support claims such as "moisturizes up to 45% in as little as one use," "reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," or "clinically tested." VCS is both FDA Registered and Inspected, allowing for widely diverse testing portfolio ranging from cosmetics and personal care through OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and low risk medical devices.

