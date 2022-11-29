Victory Resources Corp.: Victory Increases Stingray Property Claims Near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory has acquired additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries

Expanding from 49 claims previously announced, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and files 66 claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District

Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to sixty-six. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous in the vicinity of Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET) Corvette lithium property.

Victory has acquired 17 new Stingray claims, adding to its array of property in the vicinity of PMET's Corvette property. 100% ownership of the claims has been acquired for a cash payment of $7,000 and a total of 2.8 million shares.

The James Bay Region of Quebec is composed of the Superior Province. This Archean craton has been deformed by various orogens over time, creating large fault zones containing gold, lithium, copper, zinc, and silver mineralization. The majority of the new Stingray claims lie along the same rock unit that has been previously mapped by Patriot Battery Metals Inc., contains lithium-bearing pegmatites up to 20 km in length with Li2O values as high as 1280 ppm.1

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

1 https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-discovers-new-lithium-pegmatite-cluster-on-trend-with-the-cv5-pegmatite-and-samples-3-73-li2o-corvette-property-quebec/

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

