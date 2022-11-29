Acrobits Leverages Amazon Chime SDK To Enhance Its Communication Apps With Embedded Collaboration

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Acrobits, a Sinch company, has chosen the Amazon Chime SDK as the foundation of LinkUp to further support its catalog of powerful white label unified communication solutions for iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows. LinkUp is a feature-rich white-label video conferencing solution allowing businesses to host one-click meetings - complete with screen sharing, call recording, PSTN call-in, and more. Fully brandable and customizable, it's also cloud-based and lightweight, requiring no installation.

"The main idea behind LinkUp is to provide a reliable and scalable experience and a straightforward, intuitive user interface users can easily understand - and that's what we did," says Rafael Torreblanca, managing director of Acrobits. "We can now deliver a powerful collaboration stack to our communication as a service (xCaaS) customers, plus standalone, fully brandable video conferencing solutions for small to medium businesses."

The Amazon Chime SDK enables application-embedded audio calling, video calling, and screen sharing. Leveraging machine learning to reduce noise, eliminate echo, and transcribe real-time audio, it provides developers with unmatched quality. It also supports several major communication channels, including public switched telephone network (PSTN) audio and SIP trunking.

Leveraging the Amazon Chime SDK modules, or building blocks, developers can quickly wrap communications functionality into their applications, freeing development resources to focus on competitive differentiators. The Amazon Chime SDK also greatly simplifies operations, relying on the AWS cloud to offer seamless automatic scaling and reliable backend infrastructure. This is further augmented by the SDK's serverless architecture, designed for high availability use cases.

"AWS has a well-deserved reputation as a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and development resources," says Tomas Vyskocil, chief technology officer of Acrobits. "When we learned about Amazon Chime SDK during the early stages of LinkUp's development, we immediately decided to build a prototype on top of the AWS technology. The performance and features of the prototype ruled out all other candidates, convincing us to go forward with Amazon Chime SDK."

As a leading cloud service provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) looks for new areas to innovate on behalf of customers. AWS Communication Developer Services (CDS) is a suite of communication API offerings across video, voice, messaging, chat, and email. Amazon Chime SDK develops new video, voice, and chat features that can be easily implemented in any application or website to reduce development time in specialized areas, like WebRTC video or machine learning.

"The Amazon Chime SDK team is thrilled to partner with a leading provider like Sinch to build this solution," said Amazon Chime SDK General Manager, Sid Rao. "Our product is only as powerful as the solutions our customers build, and it's been exciting to see the evolution to video conferencing that Sinch offers."

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

About Acrobits

Acrobits partners with businesses to develop high quality SIP clients for Android, iOS and desktop. Our powerful, brandable, unified communications clients are available to customers around the world. Acrobits removes the challenge of managing app store deployments so its customers can focus on their core business. Acrobits has a long history of innovation with their Cloud Softphone, Acrobits Softphone, Groundwire and developer-friendly SDK. Acrobits can be found at acrobits.net.

