Dow Jones News
29.11.2022 | 13:28
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Half-Yearly Results for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2022 29-Nov-2022 / 11:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

Half-Yearly Financial Report

For the Six Months ended 31 October 2022

Investment Objective and Policy

The investment objective of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') is to provide Ordinary Shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company, SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP').

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC, and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the Subsidiary'), together form the Group ('the Group').

The Company's investment policy is that:

-- the Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provideboth income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companiesadmitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market ortraded on AIM.

-- the Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixedinterest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities ofother investment trusts or in unquoted companies.

Financial Highlights 

31 October 30 April 
 
 Capital                        2022    2022      % change 
 
 Total gross assets (GBP'000)               49,543   58,805     (15.75) 
 
 Total net assets (GBP'000)                31,899   41,382     (22.92) 
 
 
 
 Net asset value per Ordinary share           152.99p  198.47p     (22.92) 
 
 Mid-market price per Ordinary share          162.00p  192.50p     (15.84) 
 
 Premium/(discount)                   5.89%   (3.01%) 
 
 
 
 Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference share   120.87p  118.52p     1.98 
 
 Mid-market price per Zero Dividend Preference share  116.50p  118.50p     (1.69) 
 
 Premium/(discount)                   (3.62%)  (0.02%) 
 
 
 
                         Six months to  Six months to 
 
                            31 October 31 October 
 
 Revenue                        2022    2021      % change 
 
 Return per Ordinary share               6.63p   4.67p      41.97 
 
 Dividends declared per Ordinary share*         5.89p   5.50p      7.00 
 
 Special dividends declared per Ordinary share     -     -        - 
 
 Total return 
 
 Total return on Group's net assets**          (20.05%)  (7.74%) 
 
 
 
 
 
        Dividend per Ordinary share includes the first interim paid and second interim declared for the period 
 *       to 31 October 2022 and 2021 and will differ from the amounts disclosed within the statement of changes 
        in net equity. 
 
 **      Adding back dividends distributed in the period.

Interim Management Report

This half-yearly report covers the six months to 31 October 2022. The net asset value per Ordinary share as at 31 October 2022 was 152.99p down from 198.47p at 30 April 2022, a decrease of 22.92% during the period compared to the MSCI Small Cap Index which also decreased by 15.1%. As at 21 November 2022 the NAV per share has increased to 165.97p.

Since the beginning of the Company's financial year, the Ordinary share price has decreased from 192.50p to 162.00p as at 31 October 2022, a decrease of 15.84%. Since the period end the shares have increased in price to 166.00p and as at 21 November 2022 the shares traded on a premium of 0.02%.

Dividend

Maintaining its record of increasing the annual core dividend paid by the Company for 13 years, the first interim dividend for the current year of 2.9425p (2021: 2.75p) per Ordinary share was paid on 14 October 2022. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share (2021: 2.75p) payable on 9 January 2023 to shareholders on the register on 16 December 2022, making a total for the half year of 5.885p per Ordinary share (2021: 5.5p) an increase of 7.0%.

It is anticipated that the Company will maintain the level of dividend for the third and fourth quarter at 2.9425p making a total core dividend declared of 11.77p for the year (2022: 11.0p) an annual increase of 7.0%.

Portfolio

In the last six months we have increased our investment in 13 of our existing holdings, taking advantage of lower share prices and shares being available in Bakkavor Group, Chesnara, Close Brothers, Crest Nicholson, Duke Royalty, Jarvis Securities, R and Q Insurance, Spectra Systems, Springfield Properties, Strix, The Works.co.uk, Tyman and UP Global Sourcing.

During the period we added four new names to the portfolio: Fonix - Mobile Payments, Genuit (formerly Polypipe) - Sustainable Built Environment Products, Liontrust - Asset Management and Marshalls - Building Materials.

Funds were raised from the outright sale of two of our holdings, Contourglobal and RPS, both as a result of bids. The following holdings were reduced as they grew to become larger weightings on lower yields: Belvoir, Bloomsbury Publishing, Centaur Media, Curtis Banks, Town Centre Securities (as a result of a tender offer by the company at a significant premium to the prevailing share price), TP ICAP and Wilmington.

Outlook

Having recovered strongly from the depths of the pandemic, the market has reacted very badly to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and its impact on energy prices and other commodities. Coupled with this, the UK has exacerbated the general European problems by creating massive self-inflicted political uncertainty. It is hoped that the recent changes within government, will, in time, restore stability and therefore confidence.

However, it is reassuring that the underlying performance of the companies in the portfolio continues to be positive as the companies are reacting rapidly to changing circumstances and the challenges of the current marketplace. We continue to see compelling evidence that our companies are, in the main, emerging from the pandemic episode as better companies with more efficient processes. It is likely that our companies will only receive the ratings they deserve once the World political and economic situation is stable and then improving.

We are pleased to recommend an annual 7% rise in the dividend and, after three years of utilising reserves to pay the increasing dividends, the forecasts for the current year indicate that we will be able to pay the increased dividend from current revenue.

Chelverton Asset Management

29 November 2022

Principal Risks

The principal risks facing the Group are substantially unchanged since the date of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2022 and continue to be as set out in that report on pages 11 to 13. Risks faced by the Group include, but are not limited to, market risk, discount volatility, regulatory risks, financial risk, political risk, climate change risk, global pandemics and risks associated with accounting policies and gearing.

Going concern

Having assessed the principal risks and the other matters discussed in connection with the viability statement as set out on pages 14 and 15 of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2022, including the additional risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts.

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Half-Yearly Report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

-- the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in compliance with the IAS 34 'InterimFinancial Reporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Group;and

-- the interim management report and notes to the Half-Yearly Report include a fair view of the informationrequired by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 November 2022 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Howard Myles, Chairman.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2022 

Six months to 31    Year to 30 April    Six months to 31 
                         October                     October 
                                     2022 
                         2022                      2021 
 
 
 
                         Revenue Capital Total  Revenue Capital Total  Revenue Capital Total 
 
                         GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 (Losses)/gains on investments at fair value   -    (9,134) (9,134) -    (4,610) (4,610) -    649   649 
 through profit or loss 
 
 Investment income                1,631  -    1,631  2,576  -    2,576  1,214  -    1,214 
 
 Investment management fee            (65)  (195)  (260)  (158)  (473)  (631)  (83)  (248)  (331) 
 
 Other expenses                 (168)  (8)   (176)  (302)  (12)  (314)  (144)  (5)   (149) 
 
 Net (deficit)/surplus before finance costs and 1,398  (9,337) (7,939) 2,116  (5,095) (2,979) 987   396   1,383 
 taxation 
 
 Finance costs 
 
 Preference shares 
 
 Preference shares                -    (340)  (340)  -    (654)  (654)  -    (326)  (326) 
 
 Net (deficit)/surplus before taxation      1,398  (9,677) (8,279) 2,116  (5,749) (3,633) 987   70   1,057 
 
 Taxation (see note 2)              (16)  -    (16)  (32)  -    (32)  (13)  -    (13) 
 
 Total comprehensive (expense)/ income for the  1,382  (9,677) (8,295) 2,084  (5,749) (3,665) 974   70   1,044 
 period 
 
                         Revenue Capital Total  Revenue Capital Total  Revenue Capital Total 
 
                         pence  pence  pence  pence  pence  pence  pence  pence  pence 
 
 Net return per: 
 
 Ordinary share (see note 3)           6.63  (46.41) (39.78) 10.00  (27.57) (17.57) 4.67  0.34  5.01 
 
 Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 (see note  -    2.34  2.34  -    4.51  4.51  -    2.25  2.25 
 3)

The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRSs and in with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributed to the Shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC').

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity (unaudited)

for the six months ended 31 October 2022 

Share   Share premium  Capital redemption Capital   Revenue Total 
                      capital  account     reserve       reserve   reserve 
 
                      GBP'000   GBP'000      GBP'000        GBP'000    GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 Six months ended 31 October 2022 
                      5,213   17,517      5,004        11,201   2,447  41,382 
 30 April 2022 
 
 Total comprehensive (expense)/ income   -     -        -          (9,677)   1,382  (8,295) 
 for the period 
 
 Dividends paid (see note 4)        -     -        -          -      (1,188) (1,188) 
 
 31 October 2022              5,213   17,517      5,004        1,524    2,641  31,899 
 
 
 
 Year ended 30 April 2022 (audited) 
                      5,213   17,517      5,004        16,950   2,661  47,345 
 30 April 2021 
 
 Total comprehensive (expense)/ income   -     -        -          (5,749)   2,084  (3,665) 
 for the year 
 
 Dividends paid (see note 4)        -     -        -          -      (2,298) (2,298) 
 
 30 April 2022               5,213   17,517      5,004        11,201   2,447  41,382 
 
 
 
 
 
 Six months ended 31 October 2021     5,213   17,517      5,004        16,950   2,661  47,345 
 
 30 April 2021 
 
 Total comprehensive income for the year  -     -        -          70     974   1,044 
 
 Dividends paid (see note 4)        -     -        -          -      (1,151) (1,151) 
 
 31 October 2021              5,213   17,517      5,004        17,020   2,484  47,238

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

as at 31 October 2022 

31 October 30 April 31 October 
 
                         2022    2022   2021 
 
                         GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 Non-current assets 
 
 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 48,919   57,751  63,888 
 
 
 
 Current assets 
 
 Trade and other receivables           289    520   181 
 
 Cash and cash equivalents            335    534   187 
 
                         624    1,054  368 
 
 Total assets                   49,543   58,805  64,256 
 
 Current liabilities 
 
 Trade and other payables             (118)   (237)  (160) 
 
                         (118)   (237)  (160) 
 
 Total assets less current liabilities      49,425   58,568  64,096 
 
 Non-current liabilities 
 
 Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025       (17,526)  (17,186) (16,858) 
 
 Total liabilities                (17,644)  (17,423) (17,018) 
 
 Net assets                    31,899   41,382  47,238 
 
 
 
 Represented by: 
 
 Share capital                  5,213   5,213  5,213 
 
 Share premium account              17,517   17,517  17,517 
 
 Capital redemption reserve            5,004   5,004  5,004 
 
 Capital reserve                 1,524   11,201  17,020 
 
 Revenue reserve                 2,641   2,447  2,484 
 
 Equity shareholders' funds            31,899   41,382  47,238 
 
 
 
 Net asset value per: (see note 5)        pence   pence  pence 
 
 Ordinary share                  152.99   198.47  226.56 
 
 Zero Dividend Preference share 2025       120.87   118.52  116.26

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

for the six months ended 31 October 2022 

Six months to Year to Six months to 
 
                           31 October  30 April 31 October 
 
                           2022     2022   2021 
 
 
 
                           GBP'000     GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 Operating activities 
 
 Investment income received             1.799     2,370  1,320 
 
 Investment management fee paid           (278)     (643)  (324) 
 
 Administration and secretarial fees paid      (32)     (67)   (34) 
 
 Other cash payments                 (187)     (236)  (113) 
 
 Cash generated from operations (see note 7)     1,302     1,424  849 
 
 Purchases of investments              (4.028)    (8,795) (5,079) 
 
 Sales of investments                3,715     9,715  5,080 
 
 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 989      2,344  850 
 
 Financing activities 
 
 Dividends paid                   (1,188)    (2,298) (1,151) 
 
 Net cash outflow from financing activities     (1,188)    (2,298) (1,151) 
 
 Change in cash and cash equivalents         (199)     46    (301) 
 
 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period    534      488   488 
 
 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period     335      534   187

Notes to the Condensed Half-Yearly Report

for the six months ended 31 October 2022

1 General information

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Report does not constitute statutory financial statements as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2021, which contained an unqualified auditors' report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under the Companies Act 2006. These statutory financial statements were prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ('UK adopted IFRSs') and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP'): Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the AIC in July 2022.

The Group has financial resources which substantially exceed its expense commitments and therefore the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks and also believe that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this report.

This report has not been reviewed by the Group's Auditors.

This report has been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022. This report has also been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Companies Act 2006.

2 Taxation

The Company has an effective tax rate of 0% as investment gains are exempt from tax owing to the Company's status as an Investment Trust and there is expected to be an excess of management expenses over taxable income and thus there is no charge for corporation tax.

Deferred tax assets in respect of unrelieved excess expenses are not recognised as it is unlikely that the Group will generate sufficient taxable income in the future to utilise these expenses. Deferred tax is not provided on capital gains and losses because the Company meets the conditions for approval as an investment trust company.

3 Earnings per share

Ordinary shares

Revenue earnings per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of GBP1,382,000 (30 April 2022: GBP2,084,000. 31 October 2021: GBP974,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2022: 20,850,000, 31 October 2021: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Capital earnings per Ordinary share is based on the capital loss of GBP9,677,(30 April 2022: GBP5,749,000. 31 October 2021: profit of GBP70,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2022: 20,850,000, 31 October 2021: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year.

Zero Dividend Preference shares

Capital earnings per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 is based on allocations from the Company of GBP340,000 (30 April 2022: GBP654,000, 31 October 2021: GBP326,000) and on 14,500,000 (30 April 2022: 14,500,000, 31 October 2021: 14,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025, being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the year.

4 Dividends

During the period, a fourth interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share was paid to Shareholders in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2022.

In respect of the year ended 30 April 2023, a first interim dividend of 2.9425p per ordinary share has been paid to the Shareholders.

In addition, for the year ended 30 April 2023, the Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share payable on 9 January 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 16 December 2022 (ex-dividend date 15 December 2022).

5 Net asset values

Ordinary shares

The net asset value per Ordinary share is based on assets attributable of GBP31,899,000 (30 April 2022:

GBP41,382,000, 31 October 2021: GBP47,238,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2022: 20,850,000, 31 October

2021: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end.

Zero Dividend Preference shares

The net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference shares is based on assets attributable of GBP17,526,000 (30 April 2022: GBP17,186,000, 31 October 2021: GBP16,858,000) and on 14,500,000 (30 April 2022: 14,500,000, 31 October 2021: 14,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end.

6 Fair value hierarchy

Financial assets and financial liabilities of the Company are carried in the condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at their fair value. The fair value is the amount at which the asset could be sold or the liability transferred in a current transaction between market participants, other than a forced or liquidation sale. For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices and Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Services ('SETS') at last trade price at the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset.

The Company measures fair values using the following hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant assets as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

An active market is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Quoted prices provided by external pricing services, brokers and vendors are included in Level 1, if they reflect actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis.

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).

Level 2 inputs include the following:

-- quoted prices for similar (i.e. not identical) assets in active markets;

-- quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active.Characteristics of an inactive market include a significant decline in the volume and level of trading activity,the available prices vary significantly over time or among market participants or the prices are not current;

-- inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset (for example, interest rates and yieldcurves observable at commonly quoted intervals); and

-- inputs that are derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data by correlation orother means (market-corroborated inputs).

Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.

As at 31 October 2022, 30 April 2022 and 31 October 2021 all of the Company's investments are classified as Level 1.

7 Reconciliation of net return before and after taxation to cash generated from operations 

31 October 30 April 31 October 
 
                           2022    2022   2021 
 
                           GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 Net return before taxation              (8,279)  (3,633) 1.057 
 
 Taxation                       (16)    (32)   (13) 
 
 Net return after taxation              (8,295)  (3,665) 1.044 
 
 Net capital return                  9,677   5,749  (70) 
 
 Decrease/(increase) in receivables          184    (172)  119 
 
 (Decrease)/increase in payables           (61)    (3)   9 
 
 Interest and expenses charged to the capital reserve (203)   (485)  (253) 
 
 Cash generated from operations            1,302   1,424  849

8 Related party transactions

The Group's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. The amounts paid to the Investment Manager in the period to 31 October 2022 were GBP260,000 (year ended 30 April 2022: GBP314,000, six months to 31 October 2021: GBP331,000).

At 31 October 2022 there were amounts outstanding to be paid to the Investment Manager of GBP55,000 (year ended 30 April 2022: GBP73,000, six months to 31 October 2021: GBP92,000).

Portfolio Investments

as at 31 October 2022 

Market    % of 
                                           value 
 
 Security              Sector                     GBP'000    portfolio 
 
 Diversified Energy         Energy                     1,761   3.6 
 
 iEnergizer             Industrial Goods & Services           1,631   3.3 
 
 Belvoir Lettings          Real Estate                   1,600   3.3 
 
 UP Global Sourcing Holdings     Consumer Products and Services         1,190   2.4 
 
 Alumasc Group            Construction & Materials            1,152   2.4 
 
 Coral Products           Industrial Goods & Services           1,085   2.2 
 
 Kitwave Group            Personal Care, Drugs & Grocery Stores      1,060   2.2 
 
 MP Evans Group           Food, Beverage & Tobacco            1,015   2.1 
 
 Chesnara              Insurance                    998    2.0 
 
 ME Group              Consumer Products and Services         927    1.9 
 
 Bloomsbury Publishing        Media                      911    1.9 
 
 STV                 Media                      905    1.9 
 
 Smiths News             Industrial Goods & Services           895    1.8 
 
 Devro                Food, Beverage & Tobacco            894    1.8 
 
 MTI Wireless Edge          Telecommunications               864    1.8 
 
 Curtis Banks Group         Financial Services               861    1.8 
 
 Wilmington Group          Media                      858    1.8 
 
 Duke Royalty            Financial Services               853    1.7 
 
 Redde Northgate           Industrial Goods & Services           831    1.7 
 
 Ramsdens Holdings          Financial Services               830    1.7 
 
 Appreciate Group          Financial Services               780    1.6 
 
 Jarvis Securities          Financial Services               774    1.6 
 
 Castings              Industrial Goods & Services           765    1.6 
 
 Ecora Resources           Basic Resources                 765    1.6 
 
 Braemar Shipping Services      Industrial Goods & Services           730    1.5 
 
 R & Q Insurance           Insurance                    730    1.5 
 
 Clarke (T.)             Construction & Materials            708    1.4 
 
 Fonix Mobile            Industrial Goods & Services           700    1.4 
 
 Vector Capital           Financial Services               695    1.4 
 
 Vertu Motors            Retail                     683    1.4 
 
 Regional REIT            Real Estate                   668    1.4 
 
 Hargreaves Services         Industrial Goods & Services           648    1.3 
 
 Palace Capital           Real Estate                   642    1.3 
 
 Epwin Group             Construction & Materials            621    1.3 
 
 DFS Furniture            Retail                     605    1.2 
 
 Vistry Group            Media                      603    1.2 
 
 Severfield             Construction & Materials            600    1.2 
 
 Close Brothers Group        Banks                      589    1.2 
 
 Orchard Funding Group        Financial Services               588    1.2 
 
 Bakkavor              Food, Beverage & Tobacco            585    1.2 
 
 TheWorks.co.uk           Retail                     579    1.2 
 
 Finncap Group            Financial Services               569    1.2 
 
 Essentra              Industrial Goods & Services           561    1.1 
 
 Personal Group Holdings       Insurance                    552    1.1 
 
 TP ICAP               Financial Services               552    1.1 
 
 DSW Capital             Financial Services               550    1.1 
 
 Strix Group             Industrial Goods & Services           538    1.1 
 
 Polar Capital Holdings       Financial Services                526   1.1 
 
 Premier Miton Group         Financial Services                510   1.0 
 
 Crest Nicholson           Consumer Products and Services          505   1.0 
 
 Town Centre Securities       Real Estate                    504   1.0 
 
 Tyman                Construction & Materials             480   1.0 
 
 Hansard Global           Insurance                     474   1.0 
 
 Spectra Systems           Retail                      461   0.9 
 
 Springfield Properties       Consumer Products and Services          460   0.9 
 
 Numis Corporation          Financial Services                450   0.9 
 
 Liontrust Asset Management     Financial Services                426   0.9 
 
 Headlam Group            Consumer Products and Services          421   0.9 
 
 Kier Group             Construction & Materials             418   0.9 
 
 Centaur Media            Media                       403   0.8 
 
 Chamberlin             Basic Resources                  396   0.8 
 
 Topps Tiles             Retail                      383   0.8 
 
 Marshalls              Construction & Materials             379   0.8 
 
 Aferian               Telecommunications                352   0.7 
 
 Marston's              Travel & Leisure                 351   0.7 
 
 Sabre Insurance           Insurance                     312   0.6 
 
 Brown (N) Group           Retail                      304   0.6 
 
 Portmeirion Group          Consumer Products and Services          300   0.6 
 
 Gattaca               Industrial Goods & Services            272   0.6 
 
 RTC Group              Industrial Goods & Services            249   0.5 
 
 Synthomer              Chemicals                     225   0.5 
 
 Genuit Group            Construction & Materials             191   0.4 
 
 Restaurant Group          Travel & Leisure                 191   0.4 
 
 Revolution Bars Group        Travel & Leisure                 176   0.4 
 
 Saga                Travel & Leisure                 150   0.3 
 
 Sancus Lending Group        Financial Services                149   0.3 
 
 Total Portfolio                                    48,919  100.0

